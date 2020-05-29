With 182 more cases confirmed in Nigeria on Thursday, May 28, 2020, coronavirus cases in the country have jumped to 8,915.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the outbreak in the country with 111 new cases. This brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria’s economic capital to 4,123.

As stated in the NCDC daily update on Thursday, 16 new cases were detected in Abuja, 10 in Akwa Ibom, eight in Oyo and six each in Kaduna and Delta.

Five cases were also recorded in Rivers, four each in Ogun and Ebonyi, three in Kano and two cases each in Plateau, Gombe and Kwara state.

Kebbi, Bauchi and Borno all recorded one case each.

While 91 patients recovered and were discharged from isolation centres on Thursday, Nigeria recorded five more coronavirus deaths.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country has now risen to 259.

A total of 2,592 patients have also recovered from the virus in Nigeria.