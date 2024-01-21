ADVERTISEMENT
8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja [theredpen]

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by Mark Brooks, organiser of the UK Boarding School Exhibition.

Brooks disclosed that top Heads and Registrars of the schools would be in Abuja on Monday to meet with parents who are considering UK boarding school opportunities for their children.

According to him, it will be an opportunity to network with schools in an informal and engaging setting.

“The event is organised by Mark Brooks Education, in association with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, who has been visiting Nigeria for the past 15 years.

“This is an ideal opportunity to meet some of the UK’s top schools all under one roof and ask your questions.

“A wide range of schools will be in attendance such as co-ed, all-girls, international schools, prep and senior, and Sixth Form Colleges,” Brooks said.

He listed the schools as, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Freemen’s School, Earlscliffe College, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Marymount International School London, Queen Ethelburga’s and St Clare’s Oxford.

Brooks said that Earlscliffe College already had around 10 students from Nigeria in the school, adding that students feel both cared for and stretched as its approach to education particularly suits Nigerian families.

“Earlscliffe combines academic rigour with a home-from-home environment where staff create a ‘personalised pathway’ to ensure that students have the best chance of reaching their desired university,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

