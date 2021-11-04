RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Authors:

Jude Egbas

33 men and 3 women have now been confirmed dead.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

The death toll from the Ikoyi, Lagos building collapse now stands at 36.

The 21-storey structure located on Gerrard Road in highbrow Ikoyi, gave way on Monday, November 1, 2021 at around 2pm.

Of the 36 now confirmed dead, 3 are women and 33 are men.

It is believed that most of the victims are construction workers.

Rescue operations are ongoing, four days after.

The developer of the property is believed to be among those trapped beneath the wreckage.

On Wednesday, November 3, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that they have been 9 survivors.

The Lagos State Government has also set up an information desk outside the collapsed property.

Friends and families of loved ones who were in the property when it collapsed, would subsequently be directed to a morgue where they can identify their loved ones for burial and closure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, and a panel has been set up to investigate circumstances that led to the building's collapse.

The governor has admitted that mistakes were made from all sides.

