32 survivors of Lagos train crash discharged from hospitals.

The commissioner said that the accident recorded 102 casualties including six fatalities.

According to him, all the patients are presently in stable medical condition.

He said that 19 survivors of the accident were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH); five from the Toll Gate Trauma Centre and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He added that all the victims with varying degrees of injuries life threatening conditions were admitted and treated at LASUTH.

”25 patients with moderate injuries were later referred to five general hospitals in Lagos for further treatment and to decongest LASUTH.

”People donated 256 voluntary units of blood and 40 units were transfused yesterday,” Abayomi said.

He commended the blood donors, saying that it would assist to replenish the state’s blood bank.

Abayomi, however, noted that based on existing policy, medical bills of all patients treated as a result of the incident would be covered by the state government.

He commended the staff of LASUTH and other health workers for their prompt response to the accident victims.

Abayomi pointed out that the medical personnel who created a triage emergency tents within LASUTH assisted to save lives, speed up injury level profiling and support immediate critical action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Lagos State Government staff bus carrying civil servants from Isolo to Alausa had a head-on collision with a train at PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road.

Casualties of the accident which occurred at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday were taken to LASUTH for treatment.