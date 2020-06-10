Three months after schools were shut nationwide to prevent coronavirus spread, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has ordered the reopening of three secondary schools in Bama Local Government.

The reopening of the schools was announced in a statement by the state government on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Zulum, who is a Professor of Irrigation Engineering said the decision was made to enable students to continue their education.

He said, “I will soon come back to Bama, I will personally supervise the enrollment of students. We have to reopen Government Day Secondary School, the mega school will also be converted to a Secondary School, while a girls’ Secondary School will be cited in Shettimari Primary School temporarily.”

It would be recalled that on Friday, March 20, 2020, the governor ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Borno state had a total of 136 active cases of coronavirus, while nine patients have died of the virus in the state.