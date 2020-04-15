Lagos State has discharged 16 more patients who have successfully recovered from coronavirus.

While announcing this on Twitter, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, 16 patients including three foreigners were discharged from two isolation centres on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The tree foreigners according to Sanwo-Olu are British, Chinese and Polish citizens.

This brings the number of patients who have recovered and discharged from Lagos isolation centres to 85.

The governor said the 16 patients comprising 14 males and two females all tested negative twice before they were discharged.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted, “Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners — 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty-bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practising social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene”.

Lagos has the highest cases of coronavirus in Nigeria with 214 cases as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020.