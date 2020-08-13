The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the Twitter handle of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Twitter@nidcom_gov, reported that the evacuees returned to Nigeria via an Emirate flight.

“@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (@NCDCgov).”