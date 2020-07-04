The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were detected in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, 87 new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 63 in Edo, 60 in FCT, 41 in Edo, 32 in Benue, 31 in Abia, 29 in Ogun, 19 in Oyo 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Delta, 15 in Enugu and 14 in Borno.

Other states with new cases include Plateau-9 Nasarawa-8 Kano-5 Bauchi-4 Gombe-2 Katsina-1 Kogi-1.

Coronavirus deaths in the country also rose to 628 as 13 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Friday.

The NCDC’s update also showed that 268 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus as discharged cases increased from 10801 to 11069.