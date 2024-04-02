219 persons land in custody for crossing expressways in Lagos
The persons were arrested at Oshodi, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road, Ketu and Ojota.
Recommended articles
The spokesperson for Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, Lukman Ajayi, said this on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Ajayi said that the persons were arrested at Oshodi, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road, Ketu and Ojota.
He said that the arrest would continue as long as the people would not obey simple rules that would save lives. The spokesperson wondered why some persons, including parents, would take children to cross a 10-lane-expressway where there were pedestrian bridges.
Ajayi called on the residents, particularly parents, to advise their wards against crossing the expressways. He said that the agency would be committed to saving lives by enforcing laws in that regard.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng