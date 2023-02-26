Obi campaigner Okonkwo rants over hiccups in election results collation

Okonkwo, who expressed his discontent about the slow process of results collation in the ongoing presidential election, accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the opposition party to rig the election.

There's been reports from several polling units across the country that INEC officials were having a difficult time uploading election results on the commission's website as the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) devices were experiencing some hiccups.

Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday, the Nollywood-actor-cum-politician alleged that the delay in the collation was a strategy invented by the opposition to falsify results, especially in places where, according to him, the Labour Party seemed to be ahead.

Okonkwo's tweet read: "There's massive rigging and falsification of results in collation centres against Labour Party and in favour of the defeated criminal APC led by INEC officials. Please Obidients should pile pressure on this man for allowing the delay of uploading presidential election results to the INEC server.

"This is now the official face of electoral fraud in Nigeria. We should not wait for them to announce the stolen results before we act. Everyone should upload the results they have and be cross checking what INEC is uploading. The international community must put pressure on INEC to upload the presidential results now without delay to avoid unnecessary breakdown of law and order."

In a another tweet, the livid Okonkwo sent a stern warning to whoever rigs the election against his candidate, even going as far as laying curses of such persons.

He also claimed that Obi had defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and throughout the country, adding that an INEC official he refused to name was trying to introduce some manipulation.