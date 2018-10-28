Pulse.ng logo
2019 elections: Shun thuggery, Dogara tells youth

Speaker Yakubu Dogara play 2019 Elections: Shun thuggery, Dogara tells youth (Twitter)

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged youths  to shun thuggery during the 2019 elections process.

Dogara gave the advice in an address to his supporters at a rally in Bogoro, on Saturday.

He said that youths should not allow themselves to be used by  politicians to carry out such act or engage in violence of any kind in the coming general elections.

‎Dogara reminded the youth that they are leaders of tomorrow, who had the potential to influence the society positively.

‎The speaker, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Iliya Habila, charged them to act as tools and vanguard of development, not destruction.

‎Also at the event, Comrade Sanusi Adamu, Coordinator of Yakubu Dogara Support Group and Awareness Campaign,  said the Speaker had made a political mark, having been in the National Assembly consecutively for 12 years.

He said it was a feat that had given him an edge over many others, expressing confidence that come 2019, Dogara will be reelected under the platform of the PDP.

‎The Support Group Coordinator ‎assured that they would not rest on their oars until Yakubu Dogara was reelected to the National Assembly in 2019.

He promised that all other candidates of the PDP would also enjoy the support of the Group during the campaigns for the general elections.

‎In a remark, Mr Moses Bar,  Chairman of the rally, commended the Group for the efforts put in place for the reelection bid of Yakubu Dogara.

According to him, the awareness created has reawakened the interest of people of the area in PDP.

‎He urged the electorate in Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency to ensure  Dogara’s reelection in 2019, to enable him to continue his good works of development.

