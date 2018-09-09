Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2018 Hajj: NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities

2018 Hajj NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities

The Head of Public Affairs Division of the commission, Mrs Fatima Sanda, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the Chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Muhammadm, made the commendation during a meeting with the Chairmen of State Pilgrims Boards in Makkah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria play NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities (NAHCON)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the activities of the commission and paving the way for it to conduct successful Hajj operations.

The Head of Public Affairs Division of the commission, Mrs Fatima Sanda, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the Chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Muhammad, made the commendation during a meeting with the Chairmen of State Pilgrims Boards in Makkah.

Muhammad also lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for overseeing the Hajj season devoid of outbreak of any major diseases and mishaps, and called for more prayers for more prosperous Hajj seasons.

He acknowledged how difficult handling the affairs of millions of people from different socio-cultural backgrounds could be, yet, he said, the Saudi Authorities, went “extra mile to protect and provide satisfaction to guests of Allah”.

Similarly, the chairman also expressed appreciation to all the Chairmen of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Nigerian pilgrims, and all relevant Agencies and stakeholders for ensuring a successful 2018 Hajj operation.

He urged them to continue to join hands with NAHCON and air carriers for the smooth movement of pilgrims back to Nigeria.

He also advised them to educate pilgrims on the need to comply with luggage regulations to avoid unnecessary delays at screening points at the airport.

Muhammad praised Nigerian pilgrims for their patience, comportment, especially their orderliness before, during and after the Hajj rites.

He said that most of the Nigerian pilgrims remained within the precincts defined for hand luggage, thus, the bane of arriving Jedda Airport with multiple excess luggage was minimal compared to other years.

He promised that all the pilgrims would be transported back to Nigeria within the shortest time possible, adding that 40 flights had so far been transported – about 12,000 pilgrims back to Nigeria with FlyNas making the most trips.

” So far, Kogi, Oyo,Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory have concluded movement of pilgrims back to Nigeria, while Ogun, Lagos are at the verge of concluding.

Meanwhile, three groups comprising staff of NAHCON and State Pilgrims Boards have been created to begin preparations for 2019 Hajj, vis-a-vis arrangements for accommodation and other matters in Makkah and Madinah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet
3 In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Hajj NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2018 Saudi fraudsters on the prowl, defraud 8 Nigerian pilgrims of BTA — Official
NAHCO Strike: Aviation union issues 7-day ultimatum to management
Hajj 2018 Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2018 Nigerian Medical Team cautions pilgrims against health hazards
2018 Hajj 17,000 pilgrims register for biometric data system
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims
NAHCON Board directs Kano State intending Muslim pilgrims to go for medical screening

Local

Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable
Abba Kyari Presidency dismisses corruption allegations against Buhari's chief of staff
Ma-taimakin Shugaban Ƙasa -Osibanjo- zai kai tawagar gwamnoni da ʼƴan siyasa zuwa bikin ɗaurin Aure.
Osinbajo Birnin Kebbi agog as VP graces AGF daughter’s wedding
Aregbesola Osun has lowest index of unemployment in Nigeria, says governor
FRSC records less deaths, more accidents
Ember Months FRSC warns motorists against driving under fatigue, night travels