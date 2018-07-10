Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel

Pilgrimage 100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel

Uja, who made this known while receiving security report of the 2017 pilgrimage on Monday in Abuja, said that no pilgrim absconded in Rome and Greece.

  • Published:
100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel play

100 Nigerian Christian Pilgrims absconded in Israel

(sundiatapost)

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja has said that 100 Christian pilgrims absconded during the 2017 pilgrimage to Israel.

Uja, who made this known while receiving security report of the 2017 pilgrimage on Monday in Abuja, said that no pilgrim absconded in Rome and Greece.

The NCPC boss said that the 100 pilgrims who absconded were from five states in Nigeria, adding that a serving soldier, a police inspector and a lecturer were among the absconders.

He, however, did not disclose the states and names of the absconders, but tagged the states as “red flag”.

He said that pilgrims absconded during pilgrimage as a result of their colonial mindset.

He explained that as part of the efforts of the commission to check pilgrims from absconding, the commission has decided to increase the security surveillance during pilgrimage.

Uja said that Nigeria is a nation of future while explaining that the coming together of Nigeria was beyond what the colonialists conceived, he said it was an act of God.

He stressed that one of the major responsibilities Nigerian government has for its citizens was to provide adequate security.

As a part of the commission’s strategy to check defection of pilgrims while in the Holy Land, he explained that NCPC would intensify its screening mechanism to bring defection to an end.

Uja revealed that the commission has come up with stringent measures that would discourage pilgrims from absconding, such measures as black listing states with penchant for abscondment, publishing the names of absconders and their guarantors in national newspapers, and prosecuting them eventually.

He urged Nigerians and particularly the youth to have confidence in the country.

He explained that Christian pilgrimage under his leadership is focused on three aspects which are enhancing the spiritual content of pilgrimage, using pilgrimage to showcase the great beauty and capacity that Nigeria has and using Christian pilgrimage to promote national development.

He said the forum would make Christians go on pilgrimage and come back as better persons.

“It is time to build this country and to give it foundation; it is time to give this country a character; it is time to give this country a vision and a hope.

“It is time to make Nigerians to know that our land is a land of great opportunities.

“We have more opportunities in Nigeria than in America and in Israel.

“We have better land than anywhere else, what we are going to get is a revitalisation to meet with the Lord Jesus Christ afresh and to have a revamping of our spiritual lives.

Uja commended the security committee for a job well done, adding that he would invite them to educate the commission on its observations and recommendation.

He called on the church in Nigeria to be steadfast in prayers for the nation and to provide leadership.

Earlier, Maj-Gen Emmanuel Nega, chairman of the committee, said that security is the most important aspect of the commission.

Nega said that the committee was inaugurated to ensure the security of pilgrims to the holy land.

He said that the committee has documented its recommendations that would assist the commission in terms of security and to prevent pilgrims from absconding.

According to him,the committee consist of 18 members made up of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Airforce, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State and Security and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet

Related Articles

NAHCON Board directs Kano State intending Muslim pilgrims to go for medical screening
2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs
In Saudi Arabia Government reshuffles cabinet with eye on culture
FCT Christian pilgrim board commences sales of forms
Nigeria’s Senate President will sponsor 100 Muslims and Christians on pilgrimage
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about
In Yobe 31 Christians to be sponsored by government on pilgrimage to Israel
Osinbajo is proud of Kumuyi’s achievement with Deeper Life Church’s 40,000 capacity headquarter
Pulse Blogger Christian Leaders And Bribery Slander
Buhari Northern elders want Arewa pastors who visited President treated like Judas

Local

Power Supply FG commits N72bn on procurement of equipment for unused 2,000MWs of electricity
Customs recovers thousands of bullets from 2 suspects in Niger
In Niger Customs recovers thousands of bullets from 2 suspects in Niger
The population of Nigeria and the crisis we are in
Nigeria's Population Here are the numbers that show we are in a full blown crisis
Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari