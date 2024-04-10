ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Amid Ganduje probe, pressure piles on Gov Yusuf to open Kwankwaso's records

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje is currently being accused of bribery totalling $413,000 and ₦ $1.38 billion.

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]
Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This appeal was made by the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) who also welcomed the proposed probe of Alhaji Umar Ganduje’s tenure as Kano State governor.

Recall that Pulse reported earlier that the Kano State government had vowed to take legal action against Ganduje, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦ $1.38 billion.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are also included as co-defendants in the charge sheet dated April 3, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press briefing, the Coalition lauded the move, stating that it was a favourable development towards ensuring accountability and openness in governance.

Obinna Francis, the leader of the Coalition, urged Governor Yusuf to broaden the investigation to include other prominent figures.

Francis stressed that the selective application of justice poses a universal threat to society, warning that the failure to scrutinise Kwankwaso and similar individuals could be perceived as biased and politically motivated.

The statement said, “The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State Government to Investigate the immediate past administration in the state ought to start their investigation from 1999-2003 and 2011-2015 when 70 per cent of government properties were sold or fraudulently allocated to friends and families, and not just focus on 2011-2015.

“We believe that justice should be blind and impartial, regardless of one’s social or political status. Therefore, we call for a fair and comprehensive investigation that includes all relevant parties.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake [ABC News]

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake

Tariff increase to affect 15% of electricity users with 20hrs daily supply [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]

Tariff increase to affect 15% of electricity users with 20hrs daily supply

Windstorm kills 1, destroys 100 houses, primary school in Nasarawa [thenewwatcher]

Windstorm kills 1, destroys 100 houses, primary school in Nasarawa

We're in danger - Groups that allegedly exposed Binance seek FG's protection [Nairametrics]

We're in danger - Groups that allegedly exposed Binance seek FG's protection