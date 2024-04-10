Amid Ganduje probe, pressure piles on Gov Yusuf to open Kwankwaso's records

This appeal was made by the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) who also welcomed the proposed probe of Alhaji Umar Ganduje’s tenure as Kano State governor.

Recall that Pulse reported earlier that the Kano State government had vowed to take legal action against Ganduje, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦ $1.38 billion.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are also included as co-defendants in the charge sheet dated April 3, 2024.

During a press briefing, the Coalition lauded the move, stating that it was a favourable development towards ensuring accountability and openness in governance.

Obinna Francis, the leader of the Coalition, urged Governor Yusuf to broaden the investigation to include other prominent figures.

Francis stressed that the selective application of justice poses a universal threat to society, warning that the failure to scrutinise Kwankwaso and similar individuals could be perceived as biased and politically motivated.

The statement said, “The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State Government to Investigate the immediate past administration in the state ought to start their investigation from 1999-2003 and 2011-2015 when 70 per cent of government properties were sold or fraudulently allocated to friends and families, and not just focus on 2011-2015.