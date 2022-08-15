Chaotic life of an HR: Goodbyes are hard (Ep.54)

He attached his UK line and asked that I call him when I got home.

After saying goodbyes to my colleagues at work, I got home about two hours later. I took my time to settle in and come to terms with losing my job because of a man. Then, I put a call across to Tayo. The phone rang and after a while, he answered.

“I’m so happy to hear your voice, Enny. Thank you for calling,” he said in a really low tone. “Everything happened so fast and I had to leave the country at that time. I honestly didn't want to put you in this situation, I thought I could handle it,” he said. His voice was so calm, and sober.

I would’ve thought Tayo would stand up to his father for what he wants, but the voice of this human that I’m hearing is the voice of the defeated one. Looks like we lost the battle before the war even started.

“So what happens now, where do we go from here?” I asked. “You said you loved me, so what’s your plan? Is this the end?”

“No, it’s not. I got you a placement in my friend’s company, the HR would call you and you would resume anytime you want,” he explained.

“And us?” I asked.

“Well…er, I don’t know Enny, maybe just move on. My father is quite a strict man and we cannot afford another scandal in the company anymore. Our stocks are depleting and there’s so…

“It’s fine. Thank you,” I said.

“Thank you for understanding,” he said, and I ended the call. Disappointed at his response, I buried my head in my sheets and cried.

---

Two years later, I’m studying in London for my M.Sc, sponsored by my elder brother who decided to help me be better after many heartbreak episodes. Zainab is married to Seun and they are expecting their first child.

Life in London has been cool but, I recently found out that one of my favorite coursemates here, Adeola, is Tayo's new girlfriend.

I found out when she shared their valentine's vacation pictures with me. I don’t know how to feel about this, but Adeola can no longer be my friend. I came to London with hopes that I would find Tayo and we would continue from where we stopped, but he seems to be happy in the arms of another woman.

Maybe it’s my destiny to have a chaotic love life. Maybe I would never own a beautiful love story.