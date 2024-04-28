ADVERTISEMENT
Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Ayoola Adetayo

All the things better left unsaid when you're both getting it on.

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]
When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

And the things guys want to hear during sex range from pleasurable moans, how well they are doing and dirty talk (for those that find such things sexy.)

The list actually stretches further but this article aims to focus on something else – what are the things women should not say during sex?

We list the things women should avoid saying during sex because they could ruin the moment.

As you might have heard, sex is more physical for men and emotional for women. And while clarifying issues of the heart is not a bad thing, many men would rather have you discuss it before or after sex… not during.

Emotional matters are best left for after sex. Another option is to do it before sex. [Nickie Petraki]
Emotional matters are best left for after sex. Another option is to do it before sex. [Nickie Petraki]

This is another example of how women quickly merge sex and emotions [mind you, no one is saying it’s a bad thing.]

Women usually reserve this question till after sex, but for some reason, some babes pop it during the act. Let’s assume you didn’t know men find it unsexy. Now you do. So, maybe stop it?

ALSO READ: Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

This is after you have probably been kissing and touching his body and letting him feel yours for about 10 or 15 minutes.

Please, ladies, stop asking this question because, of course, you know he’s not trying to undress you for academic or medical purposes! So why ruin the moment with this kind of question?

Knowing when to ask questions, and when not to, is so important [HBO]
Knowing when to ask questions, and when not to, is so important [HBO]

Weight is one sensitive issue that many women are insecure about and this, of course, is what makes them ask the question.

But, hey, aren’t y’all having sex already? Doesn’t that tell you that he has no qualms about what your body looks or feels like?

It’s better to clear this issue before you both get naked. Seriously. Besides, there are men who love big women. When in doubt, just assume he's one of those guys and enjoy the moment.

ALSO READ: 7 ways spouses can build stronger relationships

Even if he now happens to not like your body, the best time to discuss it is not during sex. Wait till afterwards.

Don't douse your partner's sexual urge by ruining the mood with an unnecessary, ill-timed conversation [iStock]
Don't douse your partner's sexual urge by ruining the mood with an unnecessary, ill-timed conversation [iStock]

LOL. Think this is just plain and simple blackmail, really. Women know men would say and grant any request during sex and they just exploit it.

Later, these same women will say men are scum.

Extra question: Aren’t you done?

Well, now I am.

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

