How to take care of your human hair wig

Wig care is very important.

Wash your wigs
Wash your wigs

You would not just pay a couple of hundred to a couple of thousand to get yourself a good wig and not take care of it the right way. Proper care for a wig can help extend its lifespan while keeping it in good condition.

Here are some tips to help you take care of your wig.

1. Do not go to bed with your wig

The friction of your wig against the pillow will wear the wig out incredibly fast if you go to bed while you have your wig on.

2. Always store your wig in a safe spot

When you are not using your wig, store it on a wig stand in an upright position, so it doesn't get tangled, and also cover it so that it doesn't pick up dust. Do not hang your wig on a nail.

3. Do not squeeze your wig after washing

After washing your wig, leave it to dry by itself. Don't wring it or squeeze it with a towel. This will mess with the texture of the hair and also frizzle it out fast.

4. Only wash your wig after wearing it for a while

Washing your wig daily or even weekly will make your wig start falling apart pretty fast. It is generally recommended that wigs should be washed after wearing them about 15 times.

5. Brush your wig with the right brush

When brushing your hair, it is recommended that you use a round brush or a wide-tooth comb to prolong its lifespan and prevent the strands from falling off.

6. Use a heat protector while heat-styling

When you want to use heat-styling tools like hair straightener, hairdryer, or curling iron on your wig, always use a heat protector before, as heat can damage your wig.

7. Use special shampoo and conditioner only

When buying products to wash your wig, do not buy the regular shampoo and conditioner because they contain chemicals that may damage the texture of your wig.

Remember, if you take good care of your wig, it will last a lot longer and even you will enjoy it.

