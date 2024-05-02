Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for 55 million naira

Slawn's latest historic project

Slawn is collaborating with Rolex on a limited-edition customisation of their iconic Datejust watch. Only ten pieces will be released, each featuring Slawn's signature artwork on the dial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn't the first time Rolex's is making "art dials," but with Slawn's involvement, it has garnered attention from people who are not fans of wrist watches.

About Olaolu Slawn

He started as a self-proclaimed "scam artist" designing skatewear in Lagos, and he has become a multi-faceted creative force in art, fashion, and even music (rapper Lil Yachty praised his work).

In 2023, he designed trophies for the BRIT Awards. Beyonce even posed with the award statue he made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slawn isn't confined to being an artist. His talents extend to fashion as well, with collaborations for streetwear brand Ksubi and campaigns for Aimé Leon Dore, Burberry and working with late Louis Vuitton director, Virgil Abloh.