Nigerian-born, UK-based artist Olaolu Slawn, known simply as Slawn, is on a creative and historic rise. His recent artwork, "Alara, Ajero, and Orangun," fetched a staggering £31,750 (₦55,566,500) at an auction.
Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for 55 million naira
After a historical sale, Olaolu Slawn is on another historic stride.
Recommended articles
Slawn's latest historic project
Slawn is collaborating with Rolex on a limited-edition customisation of their iconic Datejust watch. Only ten pieces will be released, each featuring Slawn's signature artwork on the dial.
This isn't the first time Rolex's is making "art dials," but with Slawn's involvement, it has garnered attention from people who are not fans of wrist watches.
About Olaolu Slawn
He started as a self-proclaimed "scam artist" designing skatewear in Lagos, and he has become a multi-faceted creative force in art, fashion, and even music (rapper Lil Yachty praised his work).
In 2023, he designed trophies for the BRIT Awards. Beyonce even posed with the award statue he made.
Slawn isn't confined to being an artist. His talents extend to fashion as well, with collaborations for streetwear brand Ksubi and campaigns for Aimé Leon Dore, Burberry and working with late Louis Vuitton director, Virgil Abloh.
For Slawn, this Rolex collaboration is just another stop on his meteoric rise.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng