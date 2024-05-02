ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for 55 million naira

Temi Iwalaiye

After a historical sale, Olaolu Slawn is on another historic stride.

Olaolu and his work
Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian-born, UK-based artist Olaolu Slawn, known simply as Slawn, is on a creative and historic rise. His recent artwork, "Alara, Ajero, and Orangun," fetched a staggering £31,750 (₦55,566,500) at an auction.

Slawn is collaborating with Rolex on a limited-edition customisation of their iconic Datejust watch. Only ten pieces will be released, each featuring Slawn's signature artwork on the dial.

This isn't the first time Rolex's is making "art dials," but with Slawn's involvement, it has garnered attention from people who are not fans of wrist watches.

He started as a self-proclaimed "scam artist" designing skatewear in Lagos, and he has become a multi-faceted creative force in art, fashion, and even music (rapper Lil Yachty praised his work).

In 2023, he designed trophies for the BRIT Awards. Beyonce even posed with the award statue he made.

Slawn isn't confined to being an artist. His talents extend to fashion as well, with collaborations for streetwear brand Ksubi and campaigns for Aimé Leon Dore, Burberry and working with late Louis Vuitton director, Virgil Abloh.

For Slawn, this Rolex collaboration is just another stop on his meteoric rise.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

