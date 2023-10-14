ADVERTISEMENT
We found the top 14 hardest spelling bee words ever, and what they mean

We asked Bard to compile a list of the hardest spelling bee words.

Spelling bee competition (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]
Spelling bee competition (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]

Here is a list of some of the hardest spelling bee words ever, along with their meanings:

  1. Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis (noo-moe-no-ul-tra-mih-kroe-skoh-pih-sili-koe-vol-kay-no-ko-nee-oh-sis): A lung disease caused by inhaling very fine ash and silica dust.
  2. Onomatopoeia (ah-noh-mah-tuh-pee-uh): The formation of words that imitate the sounds associated with the objects or actions they refer to. For example, the word "bang" imitates the sound of a gunshot.
  3. Logorrhea (loh-guh-ree-uh): Excessive and often incoherent talkativeness.
  4. Cacophony (kuh-kof-uh-nee): A harsh and discordant sound.
  5. Floccinaucinihilipilification (flok-sih-naw-si-nih-li-pih-li-fih-kay-shuhn): The act of estimating something as worthless.
  6. Antidisestablishmentarianism (an-tee-dis-es-tab-lish-men-tar-ee-uh-niz-uhm): The principle or practice of opposing the disestablishment of a state church.
  7. Chiaroscuro (kyair-uh-skyoor-oh): The use of light and shadow in a work of art to create a three-dimensional effect.
  8. Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia (hip-uh-po-tuh-mos-stroh-ses-kwee-ped-uh-lee-oh-fuh-bee-uh): The fear of long words.
  9. Orthography (or-thog-ruh-fee): The correct spelling of words.
  10. Phthisis (thy-sis): An old-fashioned medical term for tuberculosis.
  11. Rhomboid (rom-boid): A quadrilateral with two opposite sides parallel and the other two sides not parallel.
  12. Sphinx (sfinks): A mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human.
  13. Turquoise (ter-kwoiz): A blue-green gemstone.
  14. Ukulele (yoo-kuh-lay-lee): A small four-stringed guitar.

These words are all difficult to spell for a variety of reasons. Some are long and complex, while others have unusual or archaic spellings. It is important to practice spelling these words regularly if you want to be successful in a spelling bee.

Zaila Avant-garde became the first Black American to win and hold the title of national spelling bee champion in 2021 [Scott McIntyre/New York Times/Redux]
Zaila Avant-garde became the first Black American to win and hold the title of national spelling bee champion in 2021 [Scott McIntyre/New York Times/Redux]

Here are some tips for spelling the hardest spelling bee words:

  1. Break the word down into syllables. This will make it easier to remember and spell the word.
  2. Identify the root word and any prefixes or suffixes. This can help you to understand the meaning of the word and to spell it correctly.
  3. Look for common spelling patterns. Many words share common spelling patterns. Learning these patterns will help you to spell a wider range of words.
  4. Use mnemonic devices. Mnemonic devices are memory tricks that can help you to remember difficult words. For example, you could use the mnemonic device "A is for apple, B is for banana" to remember the order of the letters in the alphabet.

With practice and dedication, you can master even the hardest spelling bee words. So get studying and good luck!

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

