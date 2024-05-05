In light of the recent floods crisis in Kenya, it is crucial for pet owners and livestock keepers to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their animals.
5 steps to ensure pets and livestock are safe during flood season
Find out how to prevent pet and livestock loss during the floods.
The floods not only threaten human lives and property but also pose significant risks to the countless animals kept as pets or livestock. .
In rural and suburban areas, where many animals are housed in outdoor pens or temporary structures, the impact of flooding can be particularly severe.
This article outlines essential strategies and practical steps to ensure the safety of pets and livestock during floods, highlighting the specific needs of grass-fed livestock and free-range poultry, and providing guidance on how to fortify animal shelters against the elements.
How to keep pets and livestock safe during floods
As the situation continues, it is important to stay updated on weather forecasts and flood warnings through local news and weather channels.
You should also prepare an emergency kit for your animals that includes food, water, medications, and veterinary records.
1. Assessing and reinforcing shelters
Inspect all animal shelters and pens for structural integrity. Look for cracks, weak points, and areas that might give way under pressure.
If possible, elevate shelters to prevent water from entering. Use raised platforms or mounds to keep the area dry.
Some warning signs of inadequate shelter include; leaks or water seepage within the shelter; noticeable swaying or instability of the structure when touched, and rotting or corrosion at the base of wooden or metal supports.
2. Plan for relocation
Identify higher ground where animals can be moved temporarily during severe flooding. Ensure the path to this area is clear and accessible.
Conduct practice drills to ensure that animals can be safely and efficiently moved to the relocation area.
3. Caring for grass-fed livestock and free-range poultry
Ensure that grass-fed livestock have access to elevated feeding areas that won’t be submerged. Store additional feed in a dry, accessible place.
Free-range poultry should be provided with a safe, elevated structure where they can roost away from rising waters.
Floods can lead to the spread of disease. Regularly check your livestock and pets for signs of illness and contact a veterinarian if you notice anything unusual.
4. Community coordination
Coordinate with nearby farmers and pet owners to share resources like food, water, and safe spaces.
Also, set up a system to alert each other about rising water levels and potential evacuation needs.
5. Post-flood recovery
Once the floodwaters recede, inspect all shelters and grounds for damage and hazards. Clean all areas to prevent the outbreak of disease.
Gradually reintroduce animals to their usual habitats and diets to avoid stress and health issues.
By taking these steps, Kenyans can help ensure that their pets and livestock remain safe during floods, minimising the risk of loss and promoting quicker recovery post-disaster.
