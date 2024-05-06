5 achievements of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti besides the first woman to drive a car

Here are five of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti;s greatest achievements:

1. Organised a successful women's protest against oppressive tax

In 1947, Abeokuta women who were successful tye and dye makers revolted against a large tax increase led by Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. This protest led to a radical transformation of the political structure, overthrowing the king of Abeokuta and making the British change their policy.

2. Founded a literacy class for women

In 1932, Ransome-Kuti founded the Abeokuta Ladies Club and organised literacy classes for market women, the first adult education programme for Nigerian women, driving their political and social consciousness. In 1946, the Abeokuta Ladies Club expanded its focus to include women from all backgrounds, resulting in the establishment of the Abeokuta Women's Union (AWU).

3. She was part of the first Nigerian political party

She was a key figure in politics. In 1944, Ransome-Kuti supported the formation of the first nationalist party, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC). She later became an Oloye in the House of Chiefs.

4. She was the founder of the feminist movement in Nigeria

The feminist movement was gaining recognition around the world, and Ransome-Kuti spearheaded the movement in Nigeria. After the 1947 Abeokuta women's tax revolt, she represented Nigeria in London, and the AWU expanded beyond Egbaland, becoming the Nigerian Women's Union in 1949.

5. She won international and national awards

In 1953, Ransome-Kuti was elected vice president of the Women’s International Democratic Federation and she was the first Nigerian representative at the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). She was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize in 1970, made a member of the Order of the Niger, and received an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Ibadan.

