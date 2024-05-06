ADVERTISEMENT
5 achievements of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti besides the first woman to drive a car

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the amazing achievements of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti?

5 achievements of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti [Scandoreview]

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was not just the first woman to drive a car or the mother of singer and revolutionary Fela Kuti; she was an icon who did so much.

In 1947, Abeokuta women who were successful tye and dye makers revolted against a large tax increase led by Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. This protest led to a radical transformation of the political structure, overthrowing the king of Abeokuta and making the British change their policy.

In 1932, Ransome-Kuti founded the Abeokuta Ladies Club and organised literacy classes for market women, the first adult education programme for Nigerian women, driving their political and social consciousness. In 1946, the Abeokuta Ladies Club expanded its focus to include women from all backgrounds, resulting in the establishment of the Abeokuta Women's Union (AWU).

She was a key figure in politics. In 1944, Ransome-Kuti supported the formation of the first nationalist party, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC). She later became an Oloye in the House of Chiefs.

The feminist movement was gaining recognition around the world, and Ransome-Kuti spearheaded the movement in Nigeria. After the 1947 Abeokuta women's tax revolt, she represented Nigeria in London, and the AWU expanded beyond Egbaland, becoming the Nigerian Women's Union in 1949.

In 1953, Ransome-Kuti was elected vice president of the Women’s International Democratic Federation and she was the first Nigerian representative at the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). She was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize in 1970, made a member of the Order of the Niger, and received an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Ibadan.

Ransome-Kuti died in 1978 from injuries sustained during a military raid on her Lagos home. She was thrown out of a second-story window. A new bio-pic about her life is set to be released soon.

