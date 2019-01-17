There are apparently 25 differences between the old and the new e-passport.

While we get over the news of the forthcoming release of the AU Passport, the Federal Government of Nigeria announces its release of new and improved e-Passports.

At the State House on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari registered for the new enhanced Electronic International Passport, and then launched its release.

The president was captured and after about an hour, he was presented with his new specimen passport by the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service Mohammed Babandede and the Minister of Interior, the Daily Trust reports.

This means that roll-outs for the new passports will start soon.

For the sake of clarity, here are 5 key things you should know about the release and design of the new passports.

The new enhanced Electronic International Passport now has a validity of 10 years and 64 pages. There are 25 differences between the old and the new e-passport. The prices for the new passports are as follows: A 32-page new passport with five years validity period goes for N25,000 in Nigeria and $130 abroad, a 64-page passport with validity period of five years goes for N30,000 in Nigeria and $150 abroad and a 64-page passport with 10 years validity period goes for N70,000 in Nigeria and $230 abroad. Issuance of the new passports will commence in February. The old and new passport will work concurrently until they are gradually replaced.

