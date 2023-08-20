3 prominent Nigerian women who have played key roles in art

Nigerian art forms include sculpture, painting, textiles, pottery, and artists like Ben Enwonwu, Jimoh Buraimoh and Clement Mmaduako Nwafor have gained international recognition, contributing to the global art scene while maintaining their Nigerian roots.

There are however some women who have also played key roles in shaping the country's artistic identity. Here are three prominent Nigerian women who fall into this category.

Ladi Kwali

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1925, in Northern Nigeria, Ladi from a young age took an interest in pottery and excelled at it. She was so talented that she was patronised by the Emir of Abuja and Kano and it didn't take long before her works became known in Europe, Britain, and America.

During her time, the biggest galleries in the USA and London showcased her works. Ladi Kwali, whose surname came from the name of her village, was awarded a doctorate in 1963 and after her death, the Abuja Pottery Centre was renamed 'Ladi Kwali Pottery'.

It came as no surprise that Ladi Kwali was immortalised on the Nigerian ₦‎20 note.

Nike Davies-Okundaye

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike Davies-Okundaye is also another iconic figure in Nigeria's art scene. She was adopted as an orphan by an Austrian artist, Suzanne Wenger, in Oshogbo and she grew up learning the rudiments of arts, hard work, and diligence.

Nike would grow up to specialise in embroidery, weaving, and dyeing and is currently popular for promoting traditional Nigerian textile and dyeing techniques.

Through her workshops and art centers, such as the Nike Art Gallery and Nike Centre for Art and Culture, Nike has empowered countless women to master indigenous artistic practices, ensuring that these traditions are passed down to younger generations.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Njideka Akunyili Crosby is another woman who has redefined contemporary Nigerian art. She gained international recognition for her unique blend of painting, collage, and printmaking, which explores the complexities of cultural identity, migration, and personal history.

Her art often fuses Nigerian and American experiences, showcasing the rich tapestry of her background. Crosby's work challenges norms and has shattered boundaries in the contemporary art world.

In addition to the above, there are also the likes of Toyin Oji Odutola, Peju Alatise, Ndidi Dike and Afi Ekong who also played key roles in the Nigerian art scene.

These Nigerian women have left their mark on the art landscape, redefining traditional practices and pushing boundaries in contemporary art.