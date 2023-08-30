Tems' stunning Interview cover and her top 5 magazine cover girl moments

We would be ranking the best photoshoots:

5. Notion

ADVERTISEMENT

The creative direction of this magazine was a red light, dark room. Even though we would have loved to see Tem's beautiful face, we loved how the light played on her delicate features.

4. The Sunday Style Times

Tems was on the cover of this prestigious UK publication that has had some of the world’s most famous faces on its cover. Tems wore black for most of the outfit, including one stunning brown bodysuit. The main cover had her looking quite fierce in Balenciaga shades.

3. GQ Hype

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget for this cover must have been a lot because all the outfits, shoes, and accessories were expensive and beautiful. Tems wore a £2,250 headpiece, Bulgari earrings, Prada jackets, a Balmain gown, and many other designer items.

2. Dazed

Tems was the cover girl for Dazed magazine, and this was one of her best photoshoots. The creative direction explores the depths of Tems, from a dark gothic girl to a sexy woman in fur and bangs. Definitely, one of my all-time favourite magazine covers is Tems.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Interview Mag