Tems' stunning Interview cover and her top 5 magazine cover girl moments

Temi Iwalaiye

Seeing Tems on the cover of Interview Mag being interviewed by the legendary Kendrick Lamar has inspired us to list her other magazine features.

Tems on the cover of GQ Hype and Interview Mag
Tems on the cover of GQ Hype and Interview Mag

We would be ranking the best photoshoots:

The creative direction of this magazine was a red light, dark room. Even though we would have loved to see Tem's beautiful face, we loved how the light played on her delicate features.

Tems was on the cover of this prestigious UK publication that has had some of the world’s most famous faces on its cover. Tems wore black for most of the outfit, including one stunning brown bodysuit. The main cover had her looking quite fierce in Balenciaga shades.

The budget for this cover must have been a lot because all the outfits, shoes, and accessories were expensive and beautiful. Tems wore a £2,250 headpiece, Bulgari earrings, Prada jackets, a Balmain gown, and many other designer items.

Tems was the cover girl for Dazed magazine, and this was one of her best photoshoots. The creative direction explores the depths of Tems, from a dark gothic girl to a sexy woman in fur and bangs. Definitely, one of my all-time favourite magazine covers is Tems.

This is hands down the best magazine feature of Tems; I felt it captured her style and evolution, and it just wasn’t a stylist putting outfits on her. From the black Watford dress with the Gucci chain to the Bottega Veneta coat, all her looks were so perfect.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

Tems' stunning Interview cover and her top 5 magazine cover girl moments

