Singer extraordinare, Tems' 'Temi Openiyi' interview with GQ is a sweet ode to the kind of person we’ve always imagined Tems to be, sweet, encouraging, self-assured and determined, that is why it upset us that the styling did not take cognizance of the youth and vitality of Tems.
The styling and pictures from Tems' GQ Hype cover
As a beautiful woman, Tems always looks like one but the styling of this GQ magazine was not it for us.
We love the first look, the Balmain bodycon dress and the belt but when it got to the Jimmy Choo shoes, we were so disappointed. It looked too sandal-like, like something you should wear at the beach.
Her hair slicked back, chopsticks on it, the gloves, the earrings, we loved everything about it, the subtle makeup and the lipgloss were simply gorgeous.
Even though we loved the £810 from The Attico at Flannels, the top felt too ordinary and plain. Tems in a fringe wig is quite gorgeous though.
Tems in this silver Balmain dress and fur looked beautiful and luxurious.
Tems is blinged out to perfection in this £2,250 headpiece and Bulgari earrings. Loved the smile that showed her dimples.
For her last look, Tems wears a top and skirt by Lisa Folawiyo and Prada Jacket. It wasn’t a bad look, but it didn’t wow us.
Even though the styling was fair at best, Tems looked radiant and beautiful.
