All her looks are authentic, classy and sexy, Tems looks her best yet in fur coats and body con gowns.
Tems talks to Dazed magazine on being authentic while looking her best yet on the cover
Very few people have the perfect blend of glamour and sexiness, and Tems channels it on the cover of Dazed magazine.
Recommended articles
Tems will always remain true to herself. She says; “There cannot be any competition because I’m just being 100% myself. If you want something else, you can go somewhere else. It’s not by force.”
Talking about the kind of music she sings, she says, "One thing I know for sure is I’m the first of my kind, whatever my kind is,” she says. “Her organic blend of folk, jazz, Afrobeats, R&B, pop and soul is testament to that.” Dazed writes.
"What I’m trying to do,” she explains, “or what I hope that God does through me, is for the image of the African woman to be [changed] to something luxurious, or desired, or sought after. For the demand of the African woman to go up… Let us not be chasing foreign things, let us be something to be chased.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng