RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tems talks to Dazed magazine on being authentic while looking her best yet on the cover

Temi Iwalaiye

Very few people have the perfect blend of glamour and sexiness, and Tems channels it on the cover of Dazed magazine.

Tems for Dazed magazine [Instagram/Dazed]
Tems for Dazed magazine [Instagram/Dazed]

All her looks are authentic, classy and sexy, Tems looks her best yet in fur coats and body con gowns.

Recommended articles

Tems will always remain true to herself. She says; “There cannot be any competition because I’m just being 100% myself. If you want something else, you can go somewhere else. It’s not by force.”

Talking about the kind of music she sings, she says, "One thing I know for sure is I’m the first of my kind, whatever my kind is,” she says. “Her organic blend of folk, jazz, Afrobeats, R&B, pop and soul is testament to that.” Dazed writes.

"What I’m trying to do,” she explains, “or what I hope that God does through me, is for the image of the African woman to be [changed] to something luxurious, or desired, or sought after. For the demand of the African woman to go up… Let us not be chasing foreign things, let us be something to be chased.”

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves 14-day paternity leave for fathers in public service

FG approves 14-day paternity leave for fathers in public service

Tems talks to Dazed magazine on being authentic while looking her best yet on the cover

Tems talks to Dazed magazine on being authentic while looking her best yet on the cover

Binance Charity joins Giving Tuesday Global Movement, in support of UNICEF

Binance Charity joins Giving Tuesday Global Movement, in support of UNICEF

Augustine Nosa wins Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi Music Talent Show

Augustine Nosa wins Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi Music Talent Show

10 dirty things you should whisper into your partner's ears to make s*x more enjoyable

10 dirty things you should whisper into your partner's ears to make s*x more enjoyable

Women Teach S*x: Casual s*x with Nigerian men 101

Women Teach S*x: Casual s*x with Nigerian men 101

5 other nuts you should try apart from groundnuts

5 other nuts you should try apart from groundnuts

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Rita Dominic on her wedding day [Instagram]

Fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Lilian and Toke at the wedding [Instagram]

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable