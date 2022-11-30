Tems talks to Dazed magazine on being authentic while looking her best yet on the cover

Tems will always remain true to herself. She says; “There cannot be any competition because I’m just being 100% myself. If you want something else, you can go somewhere else. It’s not by force.”

Talking about the kind of music she sings, she says, "One thing I know for sure is I’m the first of my kind, whatever my kind is,” she says. “Her organic blend of folk, jazz, Afrobeats, R&B, pop and soul is testament to that.” Dazed writes.