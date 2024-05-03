ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

This sleeping position causes bad dreams and sleep paralysis, according to scientists

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that how you sleep affects your dreams?

Sleeping position that causes nightmares [bestlife]
Sleeping position that causes nightmares [bestlife]

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night after a terrifying dream? or even sleep paralysis—the inability to wake up from a sleep while feeling pressed down. Experts say your sleeping position might play a role in whether you experience nightmares.

Recommended articles

A study in "Sleep and Hypnosis" suggests left-side sleepers may be more prone to bad dreams (41% chance compared to 15% for right-side sleepers). Dream analyst Theresa Cheung believes left-side sleeping puts stress on the heart, potentially leading to poorer sleep quality and nightmares.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2018 study found that patients who slept on their left side showed changes in heart activity, indicating stress due to minimal heart movement.

Sleeping positions that causes nightmares [newyorkdaily]
Sleeping positions that causes nightmares [newyorkdaily] Pulse Nigeria

Back sleeping isn't nightmare-free either. People with sleep apnea often experience more anxiety-themed dreams when sleeping on their backs. A doctor, Lisa Billars, explains that back sleeping can worsen sleep apnea, leading to oxygen reduction and increased carbon dioxide levels. These fluctuations trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, manifesting as stressful or suffocating dreams in nightmares.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2016 study offered a different perspective. High school students who slept on their stomachs reported more "empowering" dreams.

Try sleeping on your right side, as it promotes healthy breathing.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

itel takes S24 smartphone to Nigerian campuses with MTN, Imagine Cinemas and Google

itel takes S24 smartphone to Nigerian campuses with MTN, Imagine Cinemas and Google

Are men biologically wired to crave multiple partners?

Are men biologically wired to crave multiple partners?

7 signs your body might be lacking nutrients

7 signs your body might be lacking nutrients

This sleeping position causes bad dreams and sleep paralysis, according to scientists

This sleeping position causes bad dreams and sleep paralysis, according to scientists

What the shark and your vagina have in common

What the shark and your vagina have in common

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Latest Ghana weaving styles [Answers Africa]

10 latest Ghana weaving styles to take your look to the next level

Low ponytail [Yen News]

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

The experience of dying itself remains a mystery

When we die, do we know we are dead?