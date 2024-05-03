This sleeping position causes bad dreams and sleep paralysis, according to scientists

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night after a terrifying dream? or even sleep paralysis—the inability to wake up from a sleep while feeling pressed down. Experts say your sleeping position might play a role in whether you experience nightmares.
Here's how your sleeping position affects your dreams:
1. Side sleeping and nightmares
A study in "Sleep and Hypnosis" suggests left-side sleepers may be more prone to bad dreams (41% chance compared to 15% for right-side sleepers). Dream analyst Theresa Cheung believes left-side sleeping puts stress on the heart, potentially leading to poorer sleep quality and nightmares.
A 2018 study found that patients who slept on their left side showed changes in heart activity, indicating stress due to minimal heart movement.
2. Back sleeping and nightmares
Back sleeping isn't nightmare-free either. People with sleep apnea often experience more anxiety-themed dreams when sleeping on their backs. A doctor, Lisa Billars, explains that back sleeping can worsen sleep apnea, leading to oxygen reduction and increased carbon dioxide levels. These fluctuations trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, manifesting as stressful or suffocating dreams in nightmares.
Stomach sleeping and dreams
A 2016 study offered a different perspective. High school students who slept on their stomachs reported more "empowering" dreams.
Try sleeping on your right side, as it promotes healthy breathing.
