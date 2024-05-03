ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

Temi Iwalaiye

What's the best lotion for you if you are dark-skinned but you don't want to bleach.

Top lotions for dark-skinned
Top lotions for dark-skinned

If you are dark-skinned, you might be wondering how you can have smooth, glowing dark skin without bleaching or changing your complexion.

Recommended articles

There are many great lotions available for dark-skinned women in Nigeria, but here are the well-reviewed options:

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturising Body Lotion [Teeka4]
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturising Body Lotion [Teeka4] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A classic choice that's been around for generations, Palmer's Cocoa Butter Lotion is a great all-purpose moisturiser for dark skin. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid is a rich, non-darkening, non-greasy lotion designed to hydrate dry, rough skin and enhance its appearance.

Vaseline intensive care cocoa radiant lotion [caretobeauty]
Vaseline intensive care cocoa radiant lotion [caretobeauty] Pulse Nigeria

This lotion is another good option for dark, dry skin. It contains cocoa butter and soybean oil to hydrate the skin, and it also has vitamin E to help protect the skin from damage. It effectively aids in the healing of dry and dull-looking skin by combining ultra-hydrating lipids and pure cocoa butter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fair & White African Shea Butter Body Lotion [Ubuy]
Fair & White African Shea Butter Body Lotion [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

This lotion is made with 100% organic African shea butter, which is a natural source of moisture. It's also fragrance-free, which makes it a good option for people with sensitive skin.

Cantu skin therapy [Ubuy]
Cantu skin therapy [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

This lotion is made with 100% pure shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E. It smells so good and keeps dark skin smooth and moisturised.

ADVERTISEMENT

This lotion contains five natural oils: almond, soybean, avocado, macadamia, and olive oil, which help clear stretch marks and reduce their appearance. It is enriched with 95% pure vitamin C and pearl extract to reduce dark marks and even dark skin.

With these lotions, you are sure to have smooth skin.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

Ask Pulse: I'm so confused; I don't know who impregnated me

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

10 ways to make your girlfriend happy even if you don't have money

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Top 3 herbs to fight stubborn belly fat

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

Mortein takes it’s fight against malaria to communities across Nigeria

5 surprising human activities animals can also do

5 surprising human activities animals can also do

People with sickle cell disease can now live longer with this new drug

People with sickle cell disease can now live longer with this new drug

Orangutan treats its wound with herbal medicine — scientist has a theory

Orangutan treats its wound with herbal medicine — scientist has a theory

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

READvolution by Munachi Mbonu - Joke Silva, others spark literary revolution

4 types of high heels chubby girls can rock effortlessly

4 types of high heels chubby girls can rock effortlessly

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Latest Ghana weaving styles [Answers Africa]

10 latest Ghana weaving styles to take your look to the next level

Low ponytail [Yen News]

9 latest packing gel styles you should try

The experience of dying itself remains a mystery

When we die, do we know we are dead?