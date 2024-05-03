Top 5 body lotions for dark-skinned people that won't bleach

There are many great lotions available for dark-skinned women in Nigeria, but here are the well-reviewed options:

1. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturising Body Lotion

A classic choice that's been around for generations, Palmer's Cocoa Butter Lotion is a great all-purpose moisturiser for dark skin. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid is a rich, non-darkening, non-greasy lotion designed to hydrate dry, rough skin and enhance its appearance.

2. Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Lotion

This lotion is another good option for dark, dry skin. It contains cocoa butter and soybean oil to hydrate the skin, and it also has vitamin E to help protect the skin from damage. It effectively aids in the healing of dry and dull-looking skin by combining ultra-hydrating lipids and pure cocoa butter.

3. Fair & White African Shea Butter Body Lotion

This lotion is made with 100% organic African shea butter, which is a natural source of moisture. It's also fragrance-free, which makes it a good option for people with sensitive skin.

4. Cantu Shea Butter Body Lotion

This lotion is made with 100% pure shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E. It smells so good and keeps dark skin smooth and moisturised.

5. Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care

This lotion contains five natural oils: almond, soybean, avocado, macadamia, and olive oil, which help clear stretch marks and reduce their appearance. It is enriched with 95% pure vitamin C and pearl extract to reduce dark marks and even dark skin.