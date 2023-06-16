ADVERTISEMENT
TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

#FeaturedByTECNO: A Collaboration Celebrating Artistry, Individuality, and Cutting-Edge Photography with CAMON 20 Premier 5G

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week
TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

With London Fashion Week on the horizon, TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, joins forces with VOGUE, the most influential voice of authority in fashion, to unveil an exhilarating program to capture "Style in Motion" by its newly launched steady portrait master CAMON 20 Premier 5G during London Fashion Week. This captivating collaboration sets the stage for an extraordinary fashion program that celebrates emotional expression within the vibrant world of fashion and lifestyle. Guided by the visionary eye of contributing photographer of VOGUE, CAMON 20 Premier 5G will capture the essence of style in motion, creating an exclusive photography and video experience which will be online in early July.

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies for forward-looking individuals. Its unwavering commitment to camera innovation shines through the CAMON 20 series, offering steady fashion portrait capabilities that flawlessly capture every emotional motion moment in sharper details, even in the fashion world.

This extraordinary collaboration between TECNO and VOGUE aims to encapsulate the profound emotional connection we share with fashion. Through this program, TECNO aims to empower individuals to embrace their own unique style and every mood, celebrating their authentic selves in a world that thrives on self-expression.

"We believe that fashion is an art form, and emotions are at its core." said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.”We are thrilled to collaborate with VOGUE, the iconic authority in the realm of fashion and style. Together, we embark on a transformative journey, fusing technology and artistic expression to reinvigorate the fashion landscape. This partnership will delve into a stunning visual storytelling format, where fashion becomes an exquisite medium to express our deepest emotions, where style is truly in motion."

Embody the Essence of Fashion and Innovation

TECNO CAMON series embodies a unique fusion of fashion and technology, bringing industry-leading camera technologies in artistic modern design form to technology enthusiasts and fashion trendsetters across the globe. Drawing inspiration from artistic industries such as art, fashion, and architecture, the CAMON series redefines fashion and style through the innovative integration of technology. Designed with fashionistas in mind, CAMON series enables fashion enthusiasts to fully express their unique styles.

A shining example of this fusion is the CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design. Inspired by the widely admired deconstructivist elements in the fashion industry, TECNO explores how to incorporate these avant-garde concepts into the design of CAMON 20 series smartphones. Through innovative design concepts and material technologies, TECNO pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, creating smartphones that are not only technologically advanced but also visually stunning.

Under the colaboration, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G takes center stage in this program, held alongside London Fashion Week. the fashion photographer will harness the unique features of this remarkable smartphone to capture the style and emotion in motion.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G‘s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology enables images and videos, especially portraits, to be crisp and vivid, even taken while moving at speed. The feature empowers the photographer to capture crowds on the street with unparalleled clarity and stability, effectively freezing the raw emotions of fashion in motion. Through the Night Portrait, CAMON 20 Premier 5G breathes life into the night scene, showcasing the interplay between fashion and the ever-changing cityscape.

Inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture, the CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design on CAMON 20 Premier 5G embodies a bold and innovative spirit, celebrating the essence of individuality and creativity captured in every frame. This is reminiscent of the fashion industry's evolving landscape.

Showcased through the artistic eye of VOGUE’s fashion photographer using the cutting-edge technology of the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, he will seek to explore the way fashion and photography intertwine to represent one's innermost self.

Stay tuned for the extraordinary visual experience that awaits during London Fashion Week！

#FeaturedPost #FeaturedByTECNO

