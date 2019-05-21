According to the LVMH group FENTY epitomizes both the spirit of Rihanna and a new approach to modern luxury: agile and dynamic; elevated yet egalitarian; bold, free, fearless.

The New York Times' Style magazine, T Magazine, dropped a Jeremy O. Harris x Rihanna interview, complete with a first look at the impending line.

"I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license," Rihanna said of the partnership, which was announced earlier this month. "I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine."

When asked about being the first black woman in charge of a major luxury Paris house, Rihanna revealed she was unaware of it until she had been in talks with LVMH for a few months.

"You're going to be black wherever you go," she said, noting that the issue in the fashion industry is "never" alleviated. "And I don't know if it's unfortunate or fortunate, because I love being black. So, sorry for those who don't like it — that's the first thing you see before you even hear my voice . . . I do know that the reason I'm here is not because I'm black. It's because of what I have to offer."

“Women are forces of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and FENTY speaks to all of our intricacies. Some days I want to be submissive, many days I’m completely in charge and most days I feel like being both….so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way. The collections are easily worn together and meant to be staples in our wardrobe. I’m just hyped to see people in my clothes, man,” explains Rihanna in a press release by the LVMH group on the impending collection.

The brand continued that the FENTY brand would reflect Rihanna’s own style, her character, and experiences and in turn, empower the audience and customers, transforming their attitude through our clothes and silhouettes.

Inspired by a worldwide community beyond traditional boundaries, FENTY embraces a fundamental freedom: a freedom from convention and rules.

The group also revealed that FENTY would operate outside of the traditional seasonal fashion schedule, retailing via multiple incremental Releases on a “See-Now-Wear-Now” model. Each of the releases, focused on a specific selection of product, will express a new facet of a woman and her wardrobe.

A luxury brand for the 21st century, FENTY will operate from a digital flagship – www.FENTY.com.