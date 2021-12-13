How to make the Career change you need

How to know if you need to change careers

Dissatisfaction in a career can have adverse effects on your mental health. Ultimately, it can lead to stress, weight gain, aging, and health issues. You deserve a career that you'll wake up looking forward to every morning, a career that uses your talent or passions and doesn't lead to depression or make you uncomfortable. If you want to know if you need a career change, ask yourself these questions:

Do you have day-to-day anxiety or work-related injuries? You might feel happy receiving your salary, but you deserve to work in a less hazardous environment.

Do you feel safe approaching your colleagues or boss?

Do you experience mental issues related to stress like depression and insomnia because of your job?

Do you have low self-esteem in your workplace? If you feel your confidence diminishing, the negative energy would be transferred to the people in your life, so you need to switch to an environment where you'll be motivated.

Do you feel unfulfilled or apathetic working at your current job? Do you want to make a different impact than your job allows?

If you answered these questions candidly by now, you should know if you need a career change or not. But, if you do, here are ways to go about it:

1. Write a career plan: your career plan should include your next course of action like learning a new language, taking new courses, networking, and many other career goals. It should motivate you to want to take a new route.

2. Weigh your options: if you've got a degree in computer science, write down positions in this industry that interest you. You don't have to hold back on certain occupations because society says they won't be lucrative. You can succeed anywhere as long as you put your mind to it.

3. Check the pros and cons: don't sugarcoat anything; you need to know what you'll face in your next option. Research factors affecting that occupation like the forces of demand and supply, competition, location, and education.

4. Find a career coach or mentor: anybody that works in your desired position can coach you and explain the pros and cons of working in the role. Just a chat with a mentor can change your mind about the career change.

5. Prepare your career tools: the next step at this point is to start preparing the tools you'll need to land your dream job. Make a resume, write a cover letter, and start marketing yourself online.