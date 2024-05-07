Do cockroaches bite and spread diseases?

Do cockroaches bite?

This is a good question, and the answer is... not really! While cockroaches have mouths with tiny jaws, they aren't like mosquitoes that pierce your skin to suck blood. Their bites are more like scratches from their spiny legs. These scratches are unlikely to break the skin and cause any serious harm. Cockroaches aren't really interested in biting humans. They prefer to munch on crumbs and leftover food they find around the house.

But can they still make you sick?

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though they don't bite, cockroaches can still spread diseases. They carry germs and bacteria on their bodies as they crawl around dirty places, like sewers and garbage cans.

Here are a couple of ways cockroaches can make us sick:

Contaminating food: Cockroaches love to munch on leftover food crumbs or anything they can find. If they crawl on your food after they've been in a dirty place, they can leave behind germs that can make you sick. This is why it's important to clean up spills and store food in sealed containers to keep those crawlers out.

Pulse Nigeria

Spreading bacteria: Cockroaches also leave droppings (poo) wherever they go. These droppings can contain harmful bacteria that can cause illnesses like diarrhoea, vomiting, and even food poisoning. If you have cockroaches in your house, it's important to clean up their droppings carefully to avoid getting sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

What diseases can cockroaches spread?

While the risk is low, cockroaches have been linked to the spread of several diseases, including:

Salmonella: This bacteria can cause diarrhoea, cramps, and fever.

E. coli: Another bacteria that can cause cramps, diarrhoea, and even kidney problems.

Dysentery: This is a serious illness that causes bloody diarrhoea and dehydration.

Asthma: Cockroach droppings can trigger asthma attacks in people who already have the condition.

Signs you might have a cockroach problem

If you're worried about cockroaches spreading germs in your house, here are some signs to watch out for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing live cockroaches or their dead bodies.

Noticing small, dark droppings that look like pepper flakes.

Smelling a musty odour, which is a sign of a large cockroach infestation.

ALSO READ: 10 safe and natural ways to get rid of annoying cockroaches at home

How to get rid of cockroaches

If you think you have a cockroach problem, don't panic. There are ways to get rid of them. Here are a few tips:

Keep your house clean and tidy: Cockroaches love clutter and messes. Wipe up spills, store food properly, and take out the trash regularly.

Seal up cracks and holes: Cockroaches can squeeze through tiny spaces. Seal any cracks around pipes, doors, and windows to keep them out.

Set traps: There are many types of cockroach traps available. Choose one that's safe for your family and pets.

Call a pest control professional: If the problem is severe, it's best to call a professional to get rid of the cockroaches for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroaches might not be vicious biters, but they can still spread germs and make you sick. By keeping your environment clean and taking steps to control a cockroach problem, you can protect yourself and your family from these creepers.