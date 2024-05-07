DIY Recipes: How to make grilled croaker fish at home

Here's a detailed guide on how to make grilled Croaker fish at home, complete with tasty marinade and serving suggestions.

Ingredients you’ll need

To serve four people, you will need:

4 whole Croaker fish, cleaned and scaled

2 tablespoons of olive oil or vegetable oil

Juice of 1 lemon

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of ground pepper (black or white)

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon of thyme

Salt to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Lemon wedges (for serving)

Equipment

Grill (charcoal or electric)

Brush for oiling

Fish grilling basket (optional, but helpful)

Aluminium foil

Mixing bowl

Preparation

Step 1: Marinating the fish

1. Prepare the marinade: In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, ground pepper, paprika, ground ginger, thyme, and salt. Mix well to create a vibrant marinade.

2. Marinate the Fish: Make shallow diagonal cuts on both sides of each fish to allow the marinade to penetrate deeply.

Rub the marinade generously over the fish, making sure some gets into the cuts and cavity. Cover and let marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator for enhanced flavor.

Step 2: Grilling the fish

1. Preheat the grill: If using a charcoal grill, allow it to reach a medium-high heat (about 350°F). For electric grills, preheat to the same temperature.

2. Prepare the fish for grilling: If using a fish basket, lightly oil it and place your marinated fish inside. If not using a basket, you can place the fish directly on the grill but ensure the grill is well oiled to prevent sticking.

3. Grill the fish: Place the fish on the hot grill. Grill each side for about 5-7 minutes, depending on the size of the fish.

The fish should be turned once halfway through to ensure even cooking. The fish is done when its skin is nicely charred and the flesh flakes easily with a fork.

Step 3: Serving

1. Rest the fish: Let the fish rest for a few minutes after grilling. This helps the juices redistribute, keeping the fish moist.

2. Garnish and serve: Sprinkle chopped fresh parsley over the grilled fish for a fresh, herby flavour. Serve hot with lemon wedges.

Serving suggestions

Grilled Croaker fish is versatile and pairs well with a variety of sides. You can serve with jollof rice, fried plantain, potato chips, salad or veggies.