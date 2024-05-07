ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: How to make grilled croaker fish at home

Anna Ajayi

This recipe promises delicious results.

Grilled croaker fish [BellaNaija]
Grilled croaker fish [BellaNaija]

Grilled croaker fish is known for its flavorful, firm flesh and its versatility in recipes. Whether enjoyed in a simple family dinner or as part of a festive gathering, this dish brings a taste of the sea right to your plate.

Recommended articles

Here's a detailed guide on how to make grilled Croaker fish at home, complete with tasty marinade and serving suggestions.

To serve four people, you will need:

ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh croaker fish [wwwrandatn]
Fresh croaker fish [wwwrandatn] Pulse Nigeria
  • 4 whole Croaker fish, cleaned and scaled
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil or vegetable oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon of ground pepper (black or white)
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon of thyme
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
  • Lemon wedges (for serving)
  • Grill (charcoal or electric)
  • Brush for oiling
  • Fish grilling basket (optional, but helpful)
  • Aluminium foil
  • Mixing bowl
ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prepare the marinade: In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, ground pepper, paprika, ground ginger, thyme, and salt. Mix well to create a vibrant marinade.

2. Marinate the Fish: Make shallow diagonal cuts on both sides of each fish to allow the marinade to penetrate deeply.

Marinating croaker fish [Dobby'sSignature]
Marinating croaker fish [Dobby'sSignature] Pulse Nigeria

Rub the marinade generously over the fish, making sure some gets into the cuts and cavity. Cover and let marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator for enhanced flavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Preheat the grill: If using a charcoal grill, allow it to reach a medium-high heat (about 350°F). For electric grills, preheat to the same temperature.

2. Prepare the fish for grilling: If using a fish basket, lightly oil it and place your marinated fish inside. If not using a basket, you can place the fish directly on the grill but ensure the grill is well oiled to prevent sticking.

3. Grill the fish: Place the fish on the hot grill. Grill each side for about 5-7 minutes, depending on the size of the fish.

Grilling the croaker fish [Pinterest]
Grilling the croaker fish [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The fish should be turned once halfway through to ensure even cooking. The fish is done when its skin is nicely charred and the flesh flakes easily with a fork.

ALSO READ: How to easily grill fish in your microwave

1. Rest the fish: Let the fish rest for a few minutes after grilling. This helps the juices redistribute, keeping the fish moist.

2. Garnish and serve: Sprinkle chopped fresh parsley over the grilled fish for a fresh, herby flavour. Serve hot with lemon wedges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Croaker fish is versatile [YouTube]
Croaker fish is versatile [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Grilled Croaker fish is versatile and pairs well with a variety of sides. You can serve with jollof rice, fried plantain, potato chips, salad or veggies.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make grilled croaker fish at home

DIY Recipes: How to make grilled croaker fish at home

Do cockroaches bite and spread diseases?

Do cockroaches bite and spread diseases?

Saudi Arabia opens its first alcohol store after 70 years

Saudi Arabia opens its first alcohol store after 70 years

This woman hasn't eaten food or drunk water in 16 years - Here's how she did it

This woman hasn't eaten food or drunk water in 16 years - Here's how she did it

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

#MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Nigerians who attended the 2024 Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

Ayo Edebiri shined in this backless column dress by Loewe at 2024 MET Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met Gala

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

7 things you can do if your partner starts getting too close to their ex

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

What it means when you see 11:11 and other 'mirror hours' on the clock

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Gaslighting [istockphoto]

10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

Breast milk is considered the best source of nutrition for a baby [Generated by Meta AI]

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million