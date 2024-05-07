Alcohol consumption is forbidden (haram) in Islam. Saudi Arabia was one of the few other countries, like Kuwait and Sharjah (UAE), to ban alcohol.
Saudi Arabia opens its first alcohol store after 70 years
Saudi Arabia, a country long known for its strict Islamic laws, has opened its first liquor store in over 70 years.
In 1951, Saudi Arabia's founding monarch, King Abdulaziz, stopped the sale of alcohol after his son Prince Mishari used a shotgun to kill British vice-consul Cyril Ousman in Jeddah.
What is the first liquor store in Saudi Arabia like?
The store located in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter is accessible only to non-Muslim diplomats. This is because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has plans to modernise the country. He aims to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil dependence and establish the kingdom as a global tourism and business hub.
According to diplomats, the store looks like a high-end duty-free shop typically found at airports. It currently offers a limited selection of liquor, wine, and two types of beer.
Strict rules govern purchases. Customers must show diplomatic IDs and store their phones in pouches. A mobile app tracks individual allotments to prevent excessive alcohol imports.
How people get alcohol in Saudi Arabia now
Previously, diplomats could import alcohol for consumption within diplomatic compounds through a special service. Other immigrants resorted to bootleggers or homebrewing, risking severe punishments like flogging and deportation if caught.
Recent years have seen significant changes under Crown Prince Mohammed and King Salman. Movie theatres have opened, women are now allowed to drive, and music festivals have been held.
Even though these freedoms exist, there is a strict crackdown on political opportunity, which can even lead to capital punishment. However, it seems like Saudi Arabia wants to become the new Dubai by relaxing its rules and welcoming tourists.
