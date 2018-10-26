Pulse.ng logo
Prop of the Week: Wizkid and Tiwa Savage score rich publicity win

Prop of the Week Wizkid and Tiwa Savage use their 'relationship' for rich publicity

In the matter of publicity, a win is a win, the way doesn't matter

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid in 'Fever' music video play (Wizkid VEVO/YouTube)

There is always a silver lining with everything, but sometimes, it is clouded by uncertainty. One of such is Wizkid and Tiwa Savage playing a love sprung couple in their new music video together.

A few days ago, Wizkid dropped the visuals for his new single, Fever and it created a storm across social media and the wider internet. 

The idea was to create buzz because it was obvious he fed into the chatter that usually follows anything related to them, and they did.

Within three days of release, the video clocked up over 2.3 million views on YouTube. Naturally, a lot of Nigerians were furious at the idea of a megastar like Tiwa Savage playing sidekick to Wizkid in this world of feminism and they would make sense, but it’s really not that problematic.

ALSO READ: How Wizkid and Tiwa Savage turned 'Fever' into a well-planned win with great PR

First, Tiwa music agreed to it and at the root of feminism is the concept of exercising whatever choice a woman wants to make. 

On the story of how belittling her portrayal as a 'mere' video vixen is, they’re slightly outrageous because like it or not, this is as big a win for Tiwa Savage as it is for Wizkid.

All that matters now is what she does with it. Tiwa Savage has long been the object of hate and trolls on social media for her ‘relationship’ with Wizkid — whatever it is.

This time though, alongside her ‘bestie,’ they turned controversy or even outright negativity into A BIG WIN.

For that, they are Pulse’s Prop of the just concluded week.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

