Victor AD nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert

A singer experienced a near-death experience when travelling by road to a concert in Benin City. He decided he didn't want to disappoint his fans when his flight got cancelled due to bad weather.
This incident happened on Friday, October 5, 2018, when he had just touched down at Shagamu from Lagos. The singer had opted for a road trip following the cancellation of his flight to Benin due to bad weather.
His hype man whose wife had just delivered twins was unfortunately taken and made to transfer an undisclosed amount of money to the thieves. They reportedly provided him with a POS machine.
The singer shared his experiences on IG a day after the robbery incident.
I want to use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to God for the gift of life today, Yesterday I had a close shave with death. I was billed to hold a performance in Benin City, the airlines had to cancel the flight due to bad weather . My team and I decided to move by road In order to catch up with the show based on the respect I have for my fans, On my way around shagamu, robbers attacked us and this was very destabilizing. My personal effects were forcefully taken from me while some of my team members and I ran into the bush, I can still remember the robbers shouting #emo#4oCc##shoot anyone you see#emo#4oCd## they left with my hype man ( whose wife Just gave birth to twins) who pleaded for his life, he was forced to use POS machines to make transfers to the deadly squad. Above all my team and I are alive, and I am grateful to God for the grace of life!!! #prayforgracemagee
He attended the Auchi Polytechnic in Delta State where he studied Electrical Engineering. He launched his career by doing a pidgin covers of popular foreign songs.
Before this he had tried out as a rapper but nothing tangible came out of the venture.
''In 2008 when I was at Auchi Polytechnic, that was when I decided to start taking music seriously, I started as a rapper but it didn't work for me, so I joined a live band and I started doing pidgin music covers to western songs, which made people notice me.
"When I was performing a cover for John Legend's 'All of you', then my departmental Dean was actually crying and on stage, he gave me money to record my first song, that was how it all started," Victor AD tells Pulse during an interview in September.