Victor AD nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert

news

A singer, Victor AD is thanking God for life after a close shave with death. While travelling with his crew to a concert in Benin City he was stopped by armed robbers who forced him to part with his belongings.

This incident happened on Friday, October 5, 2018, when he had just touched down at Shagamu from Lagos. The singer had opted for a road trip following the cancellation of his flight to Benin due to bad weather.

His hype man whose wife had just delivered twins was unfortunately taken and made to transfer an undisclosed amount of money to the thieves . They reportedly provided him with a POS machine.

The singer shared his experiences on IG a day after the robbery incident.

Who is Victor AD?

He attended the Auchi Polytechnic in Delta State where he studied Electrical Engineering. He launched his career by doing a pidgin covers of popular foreign songs.

ALSO READ: Find out how Victor AD launched his career

Before this he had tried out as a rapper but nothing tangible came out of the venture.

''In 2008 when I was at Auchi Polytechnic, that was when I decided to start taking music seriously, I started as a rapper but it didn't work for me, so I joined a live band and I started doing pidgin music covers to western songs, which made people notice me.

"When I was performing a cover for John Legend's 'All of you', then my departmental Dean was actually crying and on stage, he gave me money to record my first song, that was how it all started," Victor AD tells Pulse during an interview in September.