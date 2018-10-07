Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Victor AD nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert

Victor AD Singer and crew nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert

A singer experienced a near-death experience when travelling by road to a concert in Benin City. He decided he didn't want to disappoint his fans when his flight got cancelled due to bad weather.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victor AD nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert play

Victor AD had a close experience with death when he and his crew met with armed robbers on a highway.

(Twitter/Wuzup Naija)

A singer, Victor AD is thanking God for life after a close shave with death. While travelling with his crew to a concert in Benin City he was stopped by armed robbers who forced him to part with his belongings.

This incident happened on Friday, October 5, 2018, when he had just touched down at Shagamu from Lagos. The singer had opted for a road trip following the cancellation of his flight to Benin due to bad weather.

His hype man whose wife had just delivered twins was unfortunately taken and made to transfer an undisclosed amount of money to the thieves. They reportedly provided him with a POS machine.

The singer shared his experiences on IG a day after the robbery incident.

View this post on Instagram

I want to use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to God for the gift of life today, Yesterday I had a close shave with death. I was billed to hold a performance in Benin City, the airlines had to cancel the flight due to bad weather . My team and I decided to move by road In order to catch up with the show based on the respect I have for my fans, On my way around shagamu, robbers attacked us and this was very destabilizing. My personal effects were forcefully taken from me while some of my team members and I ran into the bush, I can still remember the robbers shouting #emo#4oCc##shoot anyone you see#emo#4oCd## they left with my hype man ( whose wife Just gave birth to twins) who pleaded for his life, he was forced to use POS machines to make transfers to the deadly squad. Above all my team and I are alive, and I am grateful to God for the grace of life!!! #prayforgracemagee

A post shared by Victor AD REDEYE (@victoradere) on

Who is Victor AD?

He attended the Auchi Polytechnic in Delta State where he studied Electrical Engineering. He launched his career by doing a pidgin covers of popular foreign songs.

ALSO READ: Find out how Victor AD launched his career

Victor AD nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert play

From performing covers in pidgin to dropping a single, it has been a steady rise for Victor AD in his music career.

(Pulse)

 

Before this he had tried out as a rapper but nothing tangible came out of the venture.

''In 2008 when I was at Auchi Polytechnic, that was when I decided to start taking music seriously, I started as a rapper but it didn't work for me, so I joined a live band and I started doing pidgin music covers to western songs, which made people notice me.

"When I was performing a cover for John Legend's 'All of you', then my departmental Dean was actually crying and on stage, he gave me money to record my first song, that was how it all started," Victor AD tells Pulse during an interview in September.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Leke Adeboye Pastor Adeboye's son, comes for Daddy Freeze on WhatsAppbullet

Related Articles

All Alone Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape
Life Is Short Catholic priest dies 5 months after relocating from the U.K
Powerful Like Superman Man with gunshot wound overpowers 3 armed robbers
Bushmeat Catches Hunter Two lawyers beat up policemen to protect armed robbery suspects
'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught
Desperado Suspected robber jumps into Lagos lagoon with stolen money
Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security guard in the head

Metro

Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils ‘Mama’, the affordable 1Litre PET bottle of Coke.
Nigerian Bottling Company Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils ‘Mama’, the affordable 1Litre PET bottle of Coke.
Air Peace relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service
Air Peace It’s official! airline relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service
How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead
Cultural Pressure How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead
Corps member dies a month before passing out of NYSC
Untimely Death Corps member dies a month before passing out from NYSC
X
Advertisement