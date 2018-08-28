Pulse.ng logo
Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thieves

Two thieves are becoming popular in Lagos. They have carried out their deeds by relying on no weapon. Just their wits.

An amount of money has been reserved for anyone who is able to identify a suspected MacBook thief captured in a video. He reportedly visited City FM, Lagos on Friday, August 17, 2018, and made away with the computing device.

It is Saturday in Bariga, Lagos. A 45-year-old man Akeem hurries past residents in order to make it on time to a local mosque for the evening Maghrib prayer.

The Eid-Mubarak holiday has just ended and it has inspired a new him. One of the things he hopes to do to become a better person is to improve his relationship with God.

During Ramadan in Lagos, some Muslims gather to observe prayer.

He is now so concerned about it. Never been in this position before. It is totally new to him so he makes the comforting thoughts of a brand new self his space.

Just like corporate thieves in Lagos.

Two menacing figures are tormenting the city and no one can get a firm grip on the individuals.

Like the slippery movement of the fish in the palms, there is no clear-cut idea about how they operate. One is dubbed the crippled thief.

Just like when lightning strikes

The crippled thief has an efficient method of operation. He has an anomaly for a physique which gives him the perfect covering.

An unsuspecting victim will make him out to be a helpless man with a deformity. This is why he is menacing and has not seen inside a prison.

Some poem lovers and art enthusiast gather at a venue to enjoy the magic of words.

A video footage captures the crippled thief in action.

The atmosphere is serene but only before the crippled thief inserted his fang on the event.

He beats everyone but not the camera. It captures him as he palms a mobile phone. The rumours surrounding his capture following this event remains just that - rumours.

The crippled thief is swift. Just like a lightening strike.

A newbie is born and he is I.T inclined

Are you looking for a techie? The identity of a newbie thief is unknown but he seems to value gadgets.

On Friday, August 17, 2018, he reportedly visits the City FM, Lagos as a guest but walks out as the owner of an Apple MacBook.

A surveillance camera captures him as he hides the computing device in a bag.

Unlike a more experienced crippled thief, he fidgets like a beginner as he makes to escape with the valuable.

A man who visited City FM to steal a MacBook is yet to be identified. A bounty worth N50,000 has been placed on him.

He has quickly earned a stripe. His host City FM has placed an N50,000 bounty on him.

The newbie and the crippled thief share a similarity. They are I.T inclined.

In between these two, many Smartphones and other tech devices reportedly stolen explains their true desire.

Earlier reports confirm that they operate in an environment where the chances of meeting a thief a petty thief is slim.

A church, an art event, and two offices are aware of their practice. An awareness that came from being victims living in a Lagos that is under attack from starch-shirted thieves.

