A book listing out some human parts has been found with a suspected kidnapper as tension concerning next year's election increases.
The suspect was caught today at a location called Boys Town according to a post on IG.
In a clip a group of men are seeing beating him with sticks after finding him with a book that included 12 human heads.
A commenter in the video thinks that the ritual deal is all part of the weird things that happen towards an election year.
Kidnapper caught with a list of ritual items in Lagos . . A suspected ritualist was, today, caught with a list of human parts needed by those suspected to be his clients. . . The suspect was nabbed at Boys town area in Ipaja, Lagos, while allegedly trying to kidnap a boy. With him was a book containing a list that has 12 pieces of head, 5 legs, heart and other human parts on it. . . Residents of the area descended on him and have resisted the idea of handing him over to the police. As at the time of typing this, they are deliberating on whether or not to set him ablaze.
Also, in Rivers State, a woman's breast has reportedly been found on a pavement along Calvary Drive, Akpajo.
It is believed to have been misplaced by ritual killers.
Graphic: Human breast found on the road in Rivers State . . There was confusion, this morning, in Akpajo, Rivers State, as residents of woke up to the sight of a human breast. . . The breast, which looks like that of a female, was found on the road divider, along Calvary Drive, Akpajo. It#emo#4oCZ##s suspected to have dropped from ritualists.