Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected kidnapper found with list of ritual items needed by clients

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients

A book listing out some human parts has been found with a suspected kidnapper as tension concerning next year's election increases.

  • Published:
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients play

A mob had a go at a suspected kidnapper who was reportedly caught with a book listing out human parts needed by his clients.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A mob in Ipaja have reportedly contemplated over the thought of killing a suspected kidnapper after they caught him with a list of ritual items needed by his clients.

The suspect was caught today at a location called Boys Town according to a post on IG.

In a clip a group of men are seeing beating him with sticks after finding him with a book that included 12 human heads.

ALSO READ: Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad

A commenter in the video thinks that the ritual deal is all part of the weird things that happen towards an election year.

Also, in Rivers State, a woman's breast has reportedly been found on a pavement along Calvary Drive, Akpajo.

It is believed to have been misplaced by ritual killers.

ALSO READ: How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
2 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ –...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

In Rivers State UPTH staff reportedly arrested for removing eyes of 18-mth-old baby
Ritual Killing Body of young woman found in Benin, with vital organs missing
Pretender Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudsters want money, and they are eating poo-poo while at it
Ritual Murder Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket

Metro

Lady finds love portion in the closet of boyfriend-to-be, thinks he might be controlling her
Lady finds love potion in the closet of boyfriend-to-be, thinks he might be controlling her
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna
Unlicensed driver reportedly kills unknown lady with his Range Rover
Accident kills beggar, injured 3 in Sango-Ota
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
X
Advertisement