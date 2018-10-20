Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A mob in Ipaja have reportedly contemplated over the thought of killing a suspected kidnapper after they caught him with a list of ritual items needed by his clients.

The suspect was caught today at a location called Boys Town according to a post on IG.

In a clip a group of men are seeing beating him with sticks after finding him with a book that included 12 human heads.

A commenter in the video thinks that the ritual deal is all part of the weird things that happen towards an election year.

Also, in Rivers State, a woman's breast has reportedly been found on a pavement along Calvary Drive, Akpajo.

It is believed to have been misplaced by ritual killers.