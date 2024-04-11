ADVERTISEMENT
Police conduct midnight raid in Oshodi, Anthony, arrest 43 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said that the 43 suspects were those found culpable after a thorough screening of all arrested suspects by the RRS Commander.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Lagos.

He said that RRS operatives arrested the suspects on Tuesday in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs.

“The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the police recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident the same day.

“The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public.

“Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition,” he said.

According to the image maker, the suspects are to be charged in court immediately.

