Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death

Unfinished Business Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death

A mother believes her dead son's frequent visit to her toilet happened because he was not buried close to her.

  • Published:
Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death play

A native doctor has told a woman to perform some spiritual cleansing to prevent her dead son's frequent visit.

(Naij News)

A South African mum Ntombosindiso Thuthani believes her dead son is haunting her after she noticed strange activities in her toilet.

At first she thought it was a naughty child disturbing but after consulting with a native doctor, she learned that the spirit of the deceased is not at least.

Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death play

The spirit of her dead son has refused to allow a mum to rest in her Cape Town home. She is concerned and wants an end to the trouble.

(Dramatic)

ALSO READ: Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morgue

According to a report by Naij News, she was told that she needs to perform a ritual to put an end to the torture. She believes the problem started because her child was buried elsewhere as opposed to her shack in Cape Town.

"Now I’m the one who’s paying for what was done. They should’ve brought him to Marikana first because he lived here. Now his spirit is haunting us.

"The trouble started a day after his funeral. At first I thought it was a naughty child, but then I noticed it happened at the same time. That’s how I knew it was him," Thuthani says in a report.

Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death play

To put an end to her dead son's frequent visit, a woman has been advised to perform a spiritual exercise.

(Bustle)

 

A pastor believes that the frequent knocks on her door is the hand work of a demon. She has been advised to be strong in prayer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

Casting Out Demons Little girl's face severely burnt after dangerous ritual cleansing
Demonic People Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
Haunted by Ghosts Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack
Supernatural God Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morgue
Wrong Identity Pastor kills church member mistaken for a vampire
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
Living With The Enemy Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories

Metro

Huawei to sponsor Nigerian youths on ICT training in China
Huawei Company to sponsor Nigerian youths on ICT training in China
Air passengers bleed from eyes and nose during flight
Travelling In Pain Air passengers bleed from eyes and nose during flight
Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket
Ritual Murder Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket
Sad End Train crushes police inspector on special assignment in Lagos
X
Advertisement