Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death

A South African mum Ntombosindiso Thuthani believes her dead son is haunting her after she noticed strange activities in her toilet.

At first she thought it was a naughty child disturbing but after consulting with a native doctor, she learned that the spirit of the deceased is not at least.

According to a report by Naij News, she was told that she needs to perform a ritual to put an end to the torture. She believes the problem started because her child was buried elsewhere as opposed to her shack in Cape Town.

"Now I’m the one who’s paying for what was done. They should’ve brought him to Marikana first because he lived here. Now his spirit is haunting us.

"The trouble started a day after his funeral. At first I thought it was a naughty child, but then I noticed it happened at the same time. That’s how I knew it was him," Thuthani says in a report.

A pastor believes that the frequent knocks on her door is the hand work of a demon. She has been advised to be strong in prayer.