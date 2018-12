news

In a video, the corpse of a truck driver is carried on a plank after a policeman reportedly kills him in Apapa, Lagos.

According to the clip posted on Instagram today, the officer reportedly killed him over a N500 bribe.

ALSO READ: Nigeria policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award

The death of the deceased is a painful one for sympathizers who wailed uncontrollably along a dusty road where the corpse is being transported.