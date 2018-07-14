Pulse.ng logo
Japan based Nigerian developer to unveil Nigeria's Messaging app

SoftTalk Messenger Japan based Nigerian developer to unveil Nigeria's messaging app

SoftTalk Mesenger is scheduled to be launched on the 29th of August, 2018 at the prestigious EKO Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A new and indigenous messaging application which enables users to chat, make audio and video calls, unrestricted numbers of group chats as well shop for affordable and genuine products is to be introduced in Nigeria and is set to change the way messaging is currently done.

According to a report by NCC, Nigeria has over 154 Million mobile subscribers with heavy reliance on foreign messaging app that serve no local content as it were.

There is no doubt that Nigerians are hungry for a new technology and need something different that can be called our "own"  Beyond this, Nigerians are still paying high premium for low quality products and services, and in some cases non-existent after-sales support, a known problem that SoftTalk Messenger is trying to solve and thereby open doors to job creation.

"We do so much than messaging, we want to empower and improve on the way messaging is done today, by giving  access to users to shop, while Soft chatting and Soft talking at the same time. "We work with reputable brands and companies in Japan to sell the SoftTalk vision",  said Simple Azenabor, founder and CEO, SoftTalk Communication Ltd, who also doubled as the founder / CEO, Prime Time Telecoms, a Telecoms Service provider based in Japan.

SoftTalk Messenger: Japan based Nigerian developer to unveil Nigeria's messaging app play

Japan based Nigerian developer to unveil Nigeria's messaging app

(SoftTalk)

 

Scheduled to be launched on the 29th of August, 2018 at 1:00 PM  The venue is the prestigious EKO Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

High profiled personalities from the Government, members of the diplomatic corps, business moguls, celebrities are expected at the launch event.

Every Nigerian is qualified for original product. Whether you’re looking for a quality brand new or used phone, the longest battery life or accessories, there’s always something for you on SoftTalk Messenger, the first Nigeria's Messaging app which enables users to not just chat but shop for quality controlled products and services that you can trust, declared by the CEO.

The App is light-weight and easy to join, using your regular phone number, and takes little of your internet data to function..

Watch the Viral Video where the CEO says it all..  Follow him social: @simpleazenabor

