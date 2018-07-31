Pulse.ng logo
Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death

For killing his wife, a man identified as Premie Imafidon is to remain in prison while a court ponders on his matter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man who reportedly slapped his wife to death has been told to remain in prison for the time-being.

(DNA India)

In Lagos, a 47-year-old man, Premie Imafidon has been remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons for slapping his wife to death.

The order was given on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, by Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade.

For advice, the judge recommended the case to be transferred to the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

A scene depicting domestic violence.

(Dissolve)

 

According to Punch News, the accused who lives in Agege killed the deceased Hope on Friday, June 15, 2018.

He has been charged with murder as a result. The court is expecting him for a subsequent appearance in September.

Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws

In Ondo State, a husband Adelogba Ademuyiwa, has been killed by in-laws who thought him too violent with their sister, Itunu.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2018, the victim had just attacked Itunu who needed treatment following another brutal attack in his hands.

Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws play

An image depicting violence.

(13 News Now)

 

A private source who spoke to Punch News confirmed that the killing of Ademuyiwa was in response to an assault on his wife.

“The husband was fond of beating his wife. The domestic violence against the woman became unbearable for her family members. 

"So, on Tuesday, he again beat up his wife and took her to a health centre in the town.

“He was at the health centre with his wife when some boys from the wife’s family attacked him. They beat him till he gave up the ghost,” Punch gathered in a report published two days after the incident.

Policemen beat up man over roasted yam play

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command has asked a victim of police brutality to identify the officers who reportedly assaulted him.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

One of four men who beat up the deceased has been arrested by the police. Spokesperson Femi Joseph made this known in a statement.

Joseph described the event as a case of murder. Other suspects involved in the death are still on police radar.

