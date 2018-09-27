Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs

Shocking Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs

A picture of man who was seen sucking his girlfriend's has been met with negative comments suggesting the end of the world.

  • Published:
Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs play

With both arms folded, a man reportedly got drunk after getting breastfed by his girlfriend.

(LIB)

A man reportedly got high at a bar after sucking milk from his girlfriend's boobs. He is pictured resting on her lap while his lover cared for him like a child.

In a picture published by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), a bottle of beer featured in the image as the man tilted his lips sideways to connect with his bae's breast.

ALSO READ: Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG

LIB confirms that the incident was reported on Facebook by an unknown profile.

The shocking event has promoted a discussion concerning the end of the world according to social media comments captured by the blog.

Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs play

In Benue State, a man thought to be sucking his girlfriend's breast has brought about reproachful comments.

(LIB)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIVbullet

Related Articles

Morning Teaser 'My female boss wants me to go into a lesbian affair with her'
Myth Or Truth? Psychologists say poor men love big boobs while rich men love small boobs
It's Not Easy Porn star reveals she quit acting porn to save her life from ISIS
Holy Holy The unique life of a woman who got pregnant without having sex
Sex doll Woman spends Sh 1.3 million to turn herself into sex doll after being dumped (photos)
Incredible Young lady calls out CAC pastor for failing to pay N10,000 after sex
Unusual Advertisement Makeup artist seeks advert placement on her big breasts
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG

Metro

Best of Nigeria Investment Expo to be held at Excel, London on 3rd &amp; 4th Oct 2018
NIPC Best of Nigeria Investment Expo to be held at Excel, London on 3rd & 4th Oct 2018
Sex worker gives it hard to man who shortchanged her
Fighting For Daily Bread Sex worker gives it hard to man who shortchanged her [Video]
Presidential villa
Hard Life Aso Villa driver attempts suicide over poor pay
Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane
Pretender Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane
X
Advertisement