news

In Adamawa State, a man identified as Abubakar Yahaya, has reportedly cut off the hand of his rival who challenged him over the girl he loves.

According to The Nation News, the victim Mohammed Jafar was attacked with a machete on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

In the report, the police confirmed that things took a bad turn when the lady Mariam Boni dumped Yahaya for the victim.