Jumia, HP to provide 15 students with 3.7million worht of scholarships

School Resumption Jumia, HP to provide 15 students with educational scholarships worth 3.7million

To qualify for the scholarship, interested students are expected to shop any HP products above N10,500 on Jumia App between August 13th and September 16th, 2018.

play

Jumia, together with Hewlett-Packard (HP), will provide 15 students with N3.7 million worth of educational scholarships. Also, Jumia is encouraging kids ages 4-15 to redesign its existing logo using physical drawing books for a chance to be featured on its website, and win thousands of prizes.

Lagos, Nigeria; 16 August 2018: Jumia, Nigeria’s number 1 online shopping destination, has partnered with Hewlett-Packard (HP) to award N3,700,000 worth of educational scholarships to 15 students who are between Basic 4 and University level, and are residents and schooling in Nigeria.

To qualify for the scholarship, interested students are expected to shop any HP products above N10,500 on Jumia App between August 13th and September 16th, 2018. Students below 18 years must obtain consents in writing from their parents or legal guardians before participating.

“Winners will be announced via Jumia’s Facebook live session and contacted ahead of school resumption. There will also be 1 scholarship to be won via the treasure hunt item during the campaign,” said Olamide Amosu, Head of Engagement Marketing for Jumia.

This is part of the ongoing Jumia’s School Resumption campaign which will also see the launch of an Art Contest aimed at bringing out the artistic instincts in kids within ages 4-15. The participating kids are expected to recreate the existing Jumia logo, and the winning logo will be featured on Jumia.com.ng website for 24 hours. In addition, the winner will walk away with ₦90,000 worth of goody bags to be carted away respectively by the contest winner and the runner ups.

The logo entries will be assessed on artistic merit and creativity. Interested kids are expected to take note of the following details, in order to stand a chance of being shortlisted: (1) Send all entries to community@jumia.com.ng (2)The designs should be drawn using a physical drawing book (3) Voting will start August 27th (4) 10 of the best designs will be shortlisted and voting for the winners will be done on @jumianigeria  Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (5) Follow and use the hashtag #JumiaArtContest on social media for all updates.

The Jumia School Resumption Campaign, which is described as Nigeria’s largest collection of school items at the best prices, is targeted at students and parents whose kids will be returning to school for the new session in September. The campaign provides parents and guardians with over 500,000 school items to choose from, and up to 65% discounts on selected items.

 

