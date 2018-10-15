Pulse.ng logo
Here for the journey

  • Published:
Nestlé Nigeria Plc has been operating as one of the largest food and beverage companies in Nigeria for over 57 years.

With a staff strength of over 2,200 operating in 3 manufacturing sites and 8 branch offices across the country, Nestlé, produces and markets high quality nutritious foods adapted to the needs of Nigerians.

 

As a business principle, Nestlé works to create value for everyone across its value chain while ensuring the success of its business and meeting shareholder expectations. This principle is called Creating Shared Value (CSV) and is embedded in the way Nestlé does business.

 

From promoting grassroots sports development to supporting farmers and distributors who are a part of its value chain, Nestlé has been able to add value to the lives of many in line with its purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

 

Below, you will find testimonials of a few among many direct beneficiaries of Nestlé Nigeria’s way of doing business by Creating Shared Value for everyone connected to its business.

 

Nestlé Nigeria

#thisisourjourney.

Creating Shared Value (CSV)

 

