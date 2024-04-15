ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

22-year-old man bags 27 yrs jail term for stealing ₦2.15m boutique items

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant and his accomplices allegedly carted away items valued at ₦2.15 million.

22-year-old man bags 27 yrs jail term for stealing ₦2.15m boutique items
22-year-old man bags 27 yrs jail term for stealing ₦2.15m boutique items

Recommended articles

The convict, whose address was not given, was arraigned before Justice Blessing Ajileye on July 19, 2022, on five counts bordering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The offences, the prosecution counsel, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo said contravened Sections 421, 324 and 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

According to the charge, Dipo and others, now at large, on March 14, 2022, at 5:30 am, at Oke Ureje, Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, did conspire and broke into the shops of Victor Mark, Clement Moses and Samuel Lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemo said that the defendant and his accomplices allegedly carted away items including men and ladies apparels, jewellery, footwears, ₦200, 000.00 cash, perfumes, body spray, face caps and others valued ₦2.15 million.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was however apprehended and handed over to the police while his three other gang members escaped. One of the shop owners and prosecution witness in the trial, Victor Mark, told the court that he was on his way to church when he received a call that his shop had been burgled.

“When I got to the place, I saw the thief with some of the stolen goods. The thief said that three other members of the gang escaped with the stolen items.

“Thereafter, we invited Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force and handed him over to them,” he said.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him while his counsel, Chris Omokhafe called no witnesses to testify on his client’s behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his judgment, Justice Blessing Ajileye said “The prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt the basic elements of stealing against the defendant and I so hold.

“In counts 1, 2 and 4, (Conspiracy and burglary) the defendant is convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment each and on counts 3 and 5, the defendant is sentenced to three years imprisonment each.

“The time of the imprisonment are to run concurrently from the date of arrest.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators