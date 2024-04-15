22-year-old man bags 27 yrs jail term for stealing ₦2.15m boutique items

The convict, whose address was not given, was arraigned before Justice Blessing Ajileye on July 19, 2022, on five counts bordering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The offences, the prosecution counsel, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo said contravened Sections 421, 324 and 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

According to the charge, Dipo and others, now at large, on March 14, 2022, at 5:30 am, at Oke Ureje, Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, did conspire and broke into the shops of Victor Mark, Clement Moses and Samuel Lucky.

Adeyemo said that the defendant and his accomplices allegedly carted away items including men and ladies apparels, jewellery, footwears, ₦200, 000.00 cash, perfumes, body spray, face caps and others valued ₦2.15 million.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was however apprehended and handed over to the police while his three other gang members escaped. One of the shop owners and prosecution witness in the trial, Victor Mark, told the court that he was on his way to church when he received a call that his shop had been burgled.

“When I got to the place, I saw the thief with some of the stolen goods. The thief said that three other members of the gang escaped with the stolen items.

“Thereafter, we invited Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force and handed him over to them,” he said.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him while his counsel, Chris Omokhafe called no witnesses to testify on his client’s behalf.

In his judgment, Justice Blessing Ajileye said “The prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt the basic elements of stealing against the defendant and I so hold.

“In counts 1, 2 and 4, (Conspiracy and burglary) the defendant is convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment each and on counts 3 and 5, the defendant is sentenced to three years imprisonment each.