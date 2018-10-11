Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Girl, 11, kidnapped and raped by serial rapist, 26

Child Abuse, Sexual Assault 11-year old girl kidnapped and raped, by a 26-year old serial rapist while walking to school

The deranged rapist also assaulted one woman who attempted to intervene and save the girl.

  • Published:
Girl, 11, kidnapped and raped by serial rapist, 26 play

Adam-Seth Walter, a man with a history of sexual assault and violent crimes assaulted an 11-year old girl in Woolbridge

(Fox 5)

While an innocent 11-year old girl walked back from school, she was accosted by Adam-Seth Walter, a man with a history of sexual assault and violent crimes on Essex road, Woolbridge, England.

Walter threatened her innocent mind with possession of a firearm. According to Fox 5, He grabbed her and she offered little to no effective resistance. Although a 34-year old woman saw it all go down and attempted to intervene, Walter dragged the woman into her house and assaulted her, leaving her injured.

Walter then ran down the street and rape the fragile girl in a backyard at Cumberland drive. However, while he ran from the scene, Walter was caught on video. He was later arrested in the vicinity after police established a palpable narrative.

ALSO READ: Man sleeps with stepdaughters, impregnates one

He has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, rape, sodomy and abduction with the intent to defile. He also faces robbery, burglary and other gun-related charges — for implying possession of a firearm and attacking the woman in her home.

On Wednesday, Walter appeared in court, but the matter got adjourned till December 12.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked...bullet
2 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event...bullet
3 Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police
Sex Remote Court orders a man to seek police permission before having sex
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Doctor Escobar Medical Practitioner convicted of dealing cocaine
Pulse Opinion Like Taylor Swift inspired Tennessee natives, can any Nigerian celebrity inspire 65,000 people to get their PVC?
DJ Cuppy For a woke generation, we have been bullying the artist
Poverty Nigeria ranks 157th in class inequality rankings
World Mental Health Day The top 5 mental illnesses afflicting Nigerian millennials
Money Woman NGO sues Cross River State government over use of women as loan collateral by Becheve people
Kizomba Kupe Dance? Know about the sensual Angolan dance that could get you pregnant

Metro

5 things to consider before buying a piece of land
5 boys drug and film 2 girls while raping them, but walk free
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Kelvin Oduntan shakes up Nigerian special at world class global competition in Berlin
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
X
Advertisement