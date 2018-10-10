Pulse.ng logo
Father sleeps with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one

The girls' mother, whom the girls feared so much, they escaped after being raped by their stepfather also has a new baby from the 'Randy Daddy."

  • Published:
Abia State Police Command arrested a man, Cyril Ogolo for allegedly impregnating one of his twin stepdaughters and sleeping with the other while their mother also has a new baby for him.

After being victims of their stepfather, the girls ran away from home to a friend’s place in Uyo. This led to the matter being reported at Azuka Police Station off Ikot Ekpene-Aba Expressway. The case was then transferred to the Aba Area Command for investigation.

The twin girls are 17-years old and their stepfather who, according to Wuzup Naija is an herbalist and ritualist who hails from Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to The Nation, the girls’ mother had left their father, one Mr. Madubachi — who died and was buried last year — in 2010, and she has since been living with Ogolo since the separation, with the girls — who recently finished their SSCE.

When Madubachi died last year, family members tried to bring the girls’ mother back, but all efforts proved abortive. Sources confirmed to The Nation that Ogolo had made several attempts to sleep with the girls and only recently succeeded after lots of unheard complaints from the children to their mother.

Incredibly, Ogolo has also accused some churches where his wife worships to accuse them of aborting the baby in one of the girls. Upon investigation, it was discovered that one of the girls was three months pregnant. Ogolo confessed and will soon be charged to court.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

